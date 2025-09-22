Entrega de comida gratis en Florida del 22 al 27 de septiembre (+Ubicaciones)

Feeding Tampa Bay, en Florida, se dedica a combatir la inseguridad alimentaria y en respaldar a miles de familia en situación de vulnerabilidad. Durante esta semana, ha programado varias entregas en diferentes ubicaciones del estado para distribuir productos frescos y saludables.
Al menos 10 condados serán beneficiados, incluyendo: Bahía de Tampa, incluidos Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco y mucho más. Para participar no es necesario registrarse previamente, ni pagar monto alguno. Al momento de presentarse en los sitios habilitados, deberá proporcionar su nombre y apellido, código postal donde reside y número de integrantes del hogar para obtener las despensas.
Este banco de alimentos, se encarga de recopilar alimentos provenientes de donantes y minoristas, y luego, son asignados gracias a una amplia red de socios en varias comunidades. En ciertos casos será necesario programar una cita, según la disponibilidad y en otras
Calendario de entregas del 22 al 28 de septiembre
Lunes 22 de septiembre
9:00-11:00 am | En POLK: Tabernacle of Praise Christian Center, 1302 33rd St NW, Winter Haven, FL 33881.
Martes 23 de septiembre
12:00-2:00 pm | En PASCO: YMCA Trinity, 8411 Photonics Dr, New Port Richey, FL 34655.
01:00-3:00 pm | En PINELLAS: The Market at Feeding Pinellas, 6330 54th Ave. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33709.
9:30-12:00 pm | HARDEE: Cutting Edge Ministries, 3059 Elm St., Zolfo Springs, FL 33890
10:00-12:00 pm | Blessings and Hope Food Pantry, 2150 E Edgewood Dr., Lakeland, FL 33803
1:30-4:00 pm | PINELLAS: The Market at Feeding Pinellas: 6330 54th Ave. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33709
5:30-7:30 pm | PINELLAS: UKCF Church, 1800 9th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Miércoles 24 de septiembre
8:00-9:30 am | HILLSBOROUGH: United Food Bank of Plant City, 702 E Alsobrook St,ﾠPlant City, FLﾠ33563.
8:30-10:30 am | HILLSBOROUGH: Tampa Underground, Ministerio Mujeres Restauradas por Dios Underground, 798 E Chelsea St., Tampa, FL 33603
8:30-10:30 am | En 798 E Chelsea St., Tampa, FL 33603 debajo del paso elevado 27, donde le otorgarán un boleto y después, debe trasladarse a 4310 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa, FL 33603 para recibir los alimentos.
9:00-10:30 am | SUMTER: en Lake Panasoffkee Methodist Church: 589 N Country Rd, Lake Panasoffkee, FL 33538
10:30-12:30 pm | HERNANDO, en People Helping People, 1396 Kass Circle, Spring Hill, FL 34606.
2:00-3:00 pm | POLK, en St. Mary’s Primitive Baptist Church, 2855 Orchid Drive, Haines City, FL 33844.
2:00-4:00 pm | PINELLAS, en the Market at Feeding Pinellas, 6330 54th Ave. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33709.
3:30-5:00 pm | PINELLAS | Salvation Army Clearwater: 1521 E. Druid Rd., Clearwater, FL 33756
4:30-6:00 pm | HILLSBOROUGH | Lockhart Elementary Magnet School: 3719 N 17th St, Tampa, FL 33610
5:30-7:30 pm | POLK | Mulberry RCMA: 4440 Academy Dr, Mulberry, FL, 33860
Jueves 25 de septiembre
9:00-10:30 am | HIGHLANDS, en South Oak First Baptist: 125 South Oak Ave. Lake Placid, FL 33852
10:30-12:00 pm | POLK, en Ft. Meade Outdoor Recreation Area, US Highway 98: 1639 Frostproof Hwy, Fort Meade, FL, 33841
1:00-2:30 pm | POLK, en Church Service Center, en 495 E Summerlin St, Bartow, FL 33830
1:30-4:00 pm | PINELLAS, en the Market at Feeding Pinellas, 6330 54th Ave. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33709.
Viernes 26 de septiembre
8:00-10:30 am | PASCO, en Gulfview Grace Church: 6639 Hammock Rd, Port Richey FL 34668
10:00-11:30 am | POLK, en First Missionary Baptist Church: 200 Ave. R. N.W. Winter Haven, FL 33881
12:00-1:30 pm | PINELLAS, en Mt. Zion Progressive Missionary Baptist: 955 20th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712.
Sábado 27 de septiembre
7:30-9:00 am | MANATEE, en Church of Christ, 204 Martin Luther King Ave E, Bradenton, FL 34208.
9:30-11:00 am | PINELLAS, en Positive Impact: 1770 22nd St S., St. Petersburg, FL 33711.
2:00-4:00 pm | HILLSBOROUGH, en Youmans Praise & Worship Center, 3816 US-92, Plant City, FL 33566.