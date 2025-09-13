Comida gratis en Florida del 15 al 20 de septiembres, estas son las ubicaciones y horarios

Feeding Tampa Bay es una organización sin fines de lucro que se dedica a combatir la inseguridad alimentaria en el centro-oeste de Florida, garantizando el acceso de alimentos nutritivos a más de 1 millón de personas mediante los bancos de alimentos.En los próximos días, realizarán jornadas en diferentes localidades, para respaldar a las familias americanas.
NOTAS RELACIONADAS
Para participar, solo debes acudir a las ubicaciones en el horario establecido. De inmediato, te solicitarán datos básicos como nombre y apellido, código postal donde resides y el número de integrantes del núcleo familiar.
De este modo, pueden obtener alimentos frescos y saludables, gracias a las entregas móviles habilitadas en el estado.
Despensas de alimentos del 15 al 10 de septiembre
Lunes 15 de septiembre
Organizado por CFHC y patrocinado por United Way, los interesados pueden presentarse en:
-
POLK | Pilgrims Rest: en 1052 N Kettles Ave. Lakeland FL 33805. A partir de las 9:00 hasta las 11:00 am.
-
PINELLAS | The Market at Feeding Pinellas: en 6330 54th Ave. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33709. Desde la 1:00 hasta las 3:00 pm.
Para participar deben inscribirse en el siguiente enlace: https://waitwhile.com/locations/feedingtampabay-ecco/welcome.
Martes 16 de septiembre
Organizado por Cutting Edge Ministries, las personas deben asistir a:
-
HARDEE | Cutting Edge Ministries: en 3059 Elm St., Zolfo Springs, FL 33890. De 9:30 de la mañana a 12:00 de la tarde
-
POLK | Frostproof Care Center: en 23 S Scenic Highway, Frostproof, FL 33843. Entre las 10:00 am a 12:00 del mediodía. Es importante mencionar que la distribución se realizará detrás del edificio.
Miércoles 17 de septiembre
Organizado por Tampa Underground Network.
- HILLSBOROUGH | Tampa Underground: Ministerio Mujeres Restauradas por Dios Underground: en 798 E Chelsea St., Tampa, FL 33603. Dese las 8:30 hasta las 10:30 am.
Organizado por House of Refuge en:
- PINELLAS | The Market at Feeding Pinellas: En 6330 54th Ave. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33709. Entre las 2:00 a 4:00 pm. También es con previa cita, registrándose en el enlace: https://waitwhile.com/locations/feedingtampabay-ecco/welcome
Organizado por CFHC y patrocinado por United Way:
- POLK | Crystal Lake Elementary: en 700 Galvin Dr, Lakeland, FL 33801. De 4:30 a 6:00 pm.
Organizado por Feeding Tampa Bay:
- HILLSBOROUGH | UACDC. en 14013 N. 22nd St. Tampa, FL 33614. De 4:30 a 6:00 pm.
Jueves 18 de septiembre
Organizado por Hands for Homeless y patrocinado por United Way:
- HIGHLANDS | Hands for Homeless: 106 N Butler Ave. Avon Park, FL 33825. Desde las 9:30 a 11:00 pm.
Organizado por Feeding Pinellas:
- PINELLAS | the Market at Feeding Pinellas: En 6330 54th Ave. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33709. De 1:30 a 4:30 pm.
Viernes 19 de septiembre
Organizado por Gulfview Grace Church:
- PASCO | Gulfview Grace Church: en 6639 Hammock Rd, Port Richey FL 34668. De 8:00 a 10:30 am.
Organizado por Caring People Recovery Center:
- HARDEE | Caring People Recovery Center: En 5207 Doyle Parker Ave. Bowling Green, FL 33834. De 10:00 am a 12:30 pm.
Organizado por Mulberry Community Service Center y patrocinado por United Way.
- POLK | Mulberry Community Service Center: En 306 Southwest 2nd Ave, Mulberry, FL 33860. De 2:00 a 3:30 pm.
Sábado 20 de septiembre
Organizado por First UMC Sebring, patrocinado por United Way:
- HIGHLANDS | First United Methodist Church of Sebring: 126 South Pine Street, Sebring, FL 33870. De 9:00 am a 11:00 am.
Organizado por Feeding Tampa Bay y patrocinado por Healthy Living:
- HILLSBOROUGH | Plant City Community Resource Center: en 307 N Michigan Ave, Plant City, FL 33563. Desde las 9:00 am hasta las 10:30 am.
Organizado por Positive Impact:
- PINELLAS | Positive Impact: en 1770 22nd St S, St. Petersburg, FL 33711. De 9:30 a 11:00 am.
Organizado por Generations Renewed:
- HILLSBOROUGH | Dover Advent Christian Church: en 14202 Downing St. Dover, FL 33527. De 9:30 a 11:30 am.