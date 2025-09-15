Premios Emmy 2025: Lista completa de ganadores ¡Adolescencia arrasó!

La edición 77 de los Premios Emmy, celebrada el 14 de septiembre de 2025, fue una noche llena de emociones, trofeos, y movimientos inesperados. Series como “The Studio” y “Adolescencia” se robaron el show, mientras que otras súper favoritas se quedaron con las manos vacías.
Antes de desatarse la gala principal, las apuestas hablaban fuerte y “Severance” lideró con 27 nominaciones, marcando un alto rango de expectativas. Le seguían “The Penguin” (24), “The White Lotus” (23), y “The Studio” (16).
Pero como suele ocurrir en estos premios, número de nominaciones no siempre se traduce en número de Emmys.
Lista de ganadores de los Emmy 2025
Mejor serie de drama
- Andor (Disney+)
- The Diplomat (Netflix)
- The Last of Us (HBO Max)
- Paradise (Hulu)
- The Pitt (HBO Max)- GANADORA
- Severance (Apple TV+)
- Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
- The White Lotus (HBO Max)
Mejor serie de comedia
- Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- The Bear (Hulu)
- Hacks (HBO Max)
- Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
- Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Shrinking (Apple TV+)
- The Studio (Apple TV+)- GANADORA
- What We Do in the Shadows (Hulu)
Mejor serie de edición limitada
- Adolescence (Netflix)- GANADORA
- Black Mirror (Netflix)
- Dying for Sex (Hulu)
- Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)
- The Penguin (HBO Max)
Mejor actor de drama
- Sterling K Brown - Paradise (Hulu)
- Gary Oldman - Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
- Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us (HBO Max)
- Adam Scott - Severance (Apple TV+)
- Noah Wyle - The Pitt (HBO Max)- GANADOR
Mejor actriz de drama
- Kathy Bates - Matlock (CBS)
- Sharon Horgan - Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
- Britt Lower - Severance (Apple TV+)- GANADORA
- Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us (HBO Max)
- Keri Russell - The Diplomat (Netflix)
Mejor actor de comedia
- Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
- Seth Rogen - The Studio (Apple TV+)- GANADOR
- Jason Segel - Shrinking (Apple TV+)
- Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Jeremy Allen White - The Bear (Hulu)
Mejor actriz de comedia
- Uzo Aduba - The Residence (Netflix)
- Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
- Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Ayo Edebiri - The Bear (Hulu)
- Jean Smart - Hacks (HBO Max)- GANADORA
Mejor actor de serie de edición limitada o película
- Colin Farrell - The Penguin (HBO Max)
- Stephen Graham - Adolescence (Netflix)- GANADOR
- Jake Gyllenhaal - Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+)
- Bryan Tyree Henry - Dope Thief (Apple TV+)
- Cooper Koch - Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)
Mejor actriz de serie de edición limitada o película
- Cate Blanchett - Disclaimer (Apple TV+)
- Meghan Fehy - Sirens (Netflix)
- Rashidah Jones - Black Mirror (Netflix)
- Cristin Milioti - The Penguin (HBO Max)- GANADORA
- Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex (Hulu)
Mejor actor de reparto de drama
- Zach Cherry - Severance (Apple TV+)
- Walton Goggins - The White Lotus (HBO Max)
- Jason Isaacs - The White Lotus (HBO Max)
- James Marsden - Paradise (Hulu)
- Sam Rockwell -The White Lotus (HBO Max)
- Tramell Tillman - Severance (Apple TV+)- GANADOR
- John Turturro - Severance (Apple TV+)
Mejor actriz de reparto de drama
- Patricia Arquette - Severance (Apple TV+)
- Carrie Coon - The White Lotus (HBO Max)
- Katherine LaNasa - The Pitt (HBO Max)- GANADORA
- Julianne Nicholson - Paradise (Hulu)
- Parker Posey - The White Lotus (HBO Max)
- Natasha Rothwell - The White Lotus (HBO Max)
- Aimee Lou Wood - The White Lotus (HBO Max)
Mejor actor de reparto de comedia
- Ike Barinholtz - The Studio (Apple TV+)
- Colman Domingo - The Four Seasons (Netflix)
- Harrison Ford - Shrinking (Apple TV+)
- Jeff Hiller - Somebody Somewhere (HBO Max)- GANADOR
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear (Hulu)
- Michael Urie - Shrinking (Apple TV+)
- Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Mejor actriz de reparto de comedia
- Liza Colón-Zayas - The Bear (Hulu)
- Hannah Einbinder - Hacks (HBO Max)- GANADORA
- Kathryn Hahn - The Studio (Apple TV+)
- Janelle James - Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Catherine O’Hara - The Studio (Apple TV+)
- Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Jessica Williams - Shrinking (Apple TV+)
Mejor actor de reparto en serie de edición limitada o película
- Javier Bardem - Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)
- Bill Camp - Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+)
- Owen Cooper - Adolescence (Netflix)- GANADOR
- Rob Delaney - Dying For Sex (Hulu)
- Peter Sarsgaard - Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+)
- Ashley Walters - Adolescence (Netflix)
Mejor actriz de reparto en serie de edición limitada o película
- Erin Doherty - Adolescence (Netflix)- GANADORA
- Ruth Negga - Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+)
- Deirdre O’Connell - The Penguin (HBO Max)
- Chloë Sevigny - Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)
- Jenny Slate - Dying For Sex (Hulu)
- Christine Tremarco - Adolescence (Netflix)
Mejor reality
- The Amazing Race (CBS)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)
- Survivor (CBS)
- Top Chef (Bravo)
- The Traitors (NBC)- GANADOR
Mejor show de variedades
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO Max)- GANADOR
- Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Mejor talk show
- The Daily Show (Comedy Central)
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)- GANADOR
Otras premiaciones de la noche
- Mejor dirección de serie de comedia: Seth Rogen por “The Studio”
- Mejor dirección de una serie de edición limitada: Philip Barantini por “Adolescence”
- Mejor dirección de una serie dramática: Adam Randall por “Slow Horses”
- Mejor guion de serie de drama: Dan Gilroy por “Andor”
- Mejor guion de serie de edición limitada: “Adolescence”
- Mejor guion de serie de comedia: “The Studio”
- Mejor guion de programa de variedades: “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”