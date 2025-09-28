Comida gratis en Florida del 29 de septiembre al 4 de octubre (+Ubicaciones)

Desde el 29 de septiembre al 4 de octubre, los habitantes de Florida podrán recibir despensas de alimentos gracias a Feeding Tampa Bay que se enfoca en combatir la inseguridad alimentaria en los condados de la Bahía de Tampa, incluidos Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco y más.
En total, han organizado más de 19 jornadas para ofrecer productos frescos y alimentos. Para participar, no es necesario pagar monto alguno, pero si deberá realizar el registro o formalizar una cita, en algunos casos. Además, puede acudir a las ubicaciones establecidas bajo la modalidad “drive trough” y abrir el maletero para recibir la comida.
Entregas del 29 de septiembre al 4 de octubre
Lunes 29 de septiembre
- Pinellas | The Market at Feeding Pinellas, 6330 54th Ave. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33709. A partir de la 1:00 pm hasta las 3:00 pm.
Martes 30 de septiembre
-
HARDEE | Cutting Edge Ministries, 3059 Elm St., Zolfo Springs, FL 33890. Desde las 9:30 am hasta las 12:00 del mediodía.
-
PINELLAS | The Market at Feeding Pinellas, 6330 54th Ave. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33709. Entre la 1:30 a 4:30 pm.
-
HILLSBOROUGH | Causeway Center: 3624 Causeway Blvd, Tampa, FL 33619 (estacionamiento). De 4:30 a 6:30 pm.
Miércoles 1 de octubre
- HILLSBOROUGH | Tampa Underground, Ministerio Mujeres Restauradas por Dios Underground, 798 E Chelsea St., Tampa, FL 33603. Inicia a las 8:30 am y finaliza a las 10:30 am. En este sentido, los interesados deben movilizarse con sus vehículos a 798 E Chelsea St., Tampa, FL 33603, debajdo del paso elevado 275, donde le otorgarán un boleto. SOLO entre las 7:00 am y las 8:00 am en 4310 N Nebraska Ave.
-
SUMTER | Lake Panasoffkee Methodist Church, 589 N Country Rd, Lake Panasoffkee, FL 33538. Desde las 9:00 a 10:30 am.
-
POLK | House of Refuge, 640 Burns Ave., Lake Wales, FL 33853. Entre las 2:00 y 3:30 pm.
-
PINELLAS | The Market at Feeding Pinellas, 6330 54th Ave. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33709. De 2:00 a 4:00 pm. Esta entrega se realizará con cita previa, desde el sitio web de Feeding Tampa Bay.
-
POLK | Crystal Lake Elementary, 700 Galvin Dr, Lakeland, FL 33801. Entre las 4:30 a 6:00 pm.
Jueves 2 de octubre
-
HIGHLANDS | Hands for Homeless: 106 N Butler Ave. Avon Park, FL 33825. De 9:30 a 11:00 de la mañana.
-
PINELLAS | The Market at Feeding Pinellas: 6330 54th Ave. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33709. De 1:30 a 4:30 de la tarde.
-
PINELLAS | Clearwater First Church of Nazarene: 1875 Nursery Rd, Clearwater, FL 33764. Desde las 5:00 a 7:00 pm.
Viernes 3 de octubre
-
PASCO | Gulfview Grace Church, 6639 Hammock Rd, Port Richey FL 34668. Entre las 8:00 a 10:30 pm.
-
HARDEE | Caring People Recovery Center, 5207 Doyle Parker Ave. Bowling Green, FL 33834. Desde las 10:00 am a 12:30 del mediodía.
-
POLK | Mulberry Community Service Center, 306 Southwest 2nd Ave, Mulberry, FL 33860. A partir de las 2:00 hasta las 3:30 pm.
Sábado 4 de octubre
-
HIGHLANDS | First United Methodist Church of Sebring, 126 South Pine Street, Sebring, FL 33870. Entre las 9:00 a 11 am. Es importante mencionar que deberán registrarse previamente en la iglesia.
-
HILLSBOROUGH | Woodson Elementary “Produce Only Pantry”, 8715 N 22nd St, Tampa, FL 33604. Desde las 9:30 a 11:00 am.
-
PINELLAS | Positive Impact, 1770 22nd St S, St. Petersburg, FL 33711. Comienza a las 9:30 y termina a las 11:00 am.
-
HILLSBOROUGH | Glover School: 5104 Horton Rd. Plant City, FL 33566. De 9:30 a 11:30 am.