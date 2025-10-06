Servicios

Comida gratis en Florida del 6 al 11 de octubre: Estas son las ubicaciones

Los residentes del estado de Florida podrán recibir variedad de alimentos frescos y saludables gracias a la organización Feeding Tampa Bay

Por

Meridiano

Lunes, 06 de octubre de 2025 a las 02:32 pm
Feeding Tampa Bay es una organización que lucha contra la inseguridad alimentaria en el estado de Florida. Además, funciona como un centro de distribución, recopilando cantidades de productos de minoristas y donantes, y después lo asignan mediante una red de socios comunitarios.

Desde el 6 al 11 de octubre, realizarán entregas semanales para respaldar a familias de escasos recursos. Para participar no es necesario cancelar monto alguno, solo deberá asistir a las ubicaciones en el horario establecido.

Al acudir, el personal autorizado le pedirá unos datos básicos, como nombre y apellido, código postal y número de integrantes de la familia. De este modo, podrá recibir su despensa de alimentos variados, frescos y saludables.

Foto: Referencial / Cortesía

¿Dónde obtener las despensas de alimentos?

Lunes 6 de octubre

  • 1:00 a 3:00 pm| Pinellas: The Market Pinellas, en 6330 54th Ave. N., St. Petesburg, FL 33709.

Martes 7 de octubre

  • 9:00 a 11:00 am | Pinellas: The Market Pinellas, en 6330 54th Ave. N., St. Petesburg, FL 33709.

  • 9:30 a 12:00 del mediodía | Hardee: Cuttie Edge Industries, en 3059 Elm St., Zolfo Springs, FL 33890.

  • 10:00 a 12:00 del mediodía | Polk: Frostproof Care Center, en 23 S Scenic Highway, Frostproof, FL 33843.

  • 1:00 a 3:00 pm | Pinellas: The Market Pinellas, en 6330 54th Ave. N., St. Petesburg, FL 33709. Debe solicitar una cita a través del sitio web del banco.

  • 3:00 a 4:00 pm | Pinellas: Bethany Christian Methodist Church, en 1325 Springdale St. Clearwater FL 33755.

Miércoles 8 de octubre

  • 2:00 a 4:00 pm | Pinellas: The Market Pinellas, en 6330 54th Ave. N., St. Petesburg, FL 33709. También, requiere cita previa.

Jueves 9 de octubre

  • 9:30 a 10:30 am | Highlands: Souht Oak Firt Baptist, en 125 South Oak Ave. Lake Placid, FL, 33852.

  • 9:00 a 11:00 am | Pinellas: The Market Pinellas, en 6330 54th Ave. N., St. Petesburg, FL 33709.

  • 10:30 am a 12:00 del mediodía | Polk: Ft. Meade Outdoor Recreation Area, US Highway 98, en 1639 Frostproof Hwy, Fort Meade, FL, 33841.

  • 1:30 a 2:30 pm | Pinellas: The Market Pinellas, en 6330 54th Ave. N., St. Petesburg, FL 33709.

Viernes 10 de octubre

  • 3:00 a 4:30 pm | Pasco: King of King, en 10337 US-19, Port Richey, FL 34668.

  • 4:30 a 6:00 pm | Hillsborough: Lockhart Elementary Magnet School, en 10337 US-19, Port-Richey, FL 34668.

  • 12:00 del mediodía a 1:30 pm | Pinellas:  Mt. Zion Progressive Missionary Baptist, en 955 20 th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712.  

Sábado 11 de octubre

  • 7:30 a 9:00 am | Manatee: Church of Christ, en 204 Martín Luther King Ave E., Bradenton, FL 34208.

  • 9:30 a 11:00 am | Pinellas: Positive Impact, en 1770 22nd St. S, St. Petesburg, FL 33711.

  • 9:30 a 11:00 am | Hillsborough: Dwelling Place Lithia, en 6627 Lihia Pinecrest Rd, Lithia, FL, 33547.   

Lunes 06 de Octubre de 2025
