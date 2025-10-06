Comida gratis en Florida del 6 al 11 de octubre: Estas son las ubicaciones

Feeding Tampa Bay es una organización que lucha contra la inseguridad alimentaria en el estado de Florida. Además, funciona como un centro de distribución, recopilando cantidades de productos de minoristas y donantes, y después lo asignan mediante una red de socios comunitarios.
Desde el 6 al 11 de octubre, realizarán entregas semanales para respaldar a familias de escasos recursos. Para participar no es necesario cancelar monto alguno, solo deberá asistir a las ubicaciones en el horario establecido.
Al acudir, el personal autorizado le pedirá unos datos básicos, como nombre y apellido, código postal y número de integrantes de la familia. De este modo, podrá recibir su despensa de alimentos variados, frescos y saludables.
¿Dónde obtener las despensas de alimentos?
Lunes 6 de octubre
- 1:00 a 3:00 pm| Pinellas: The Market Pinellas, en 6330 54th Ave. N., St. Petesburg, FL 33709.
Martes 7 de octubre
9:00 a 11:00 am | Pinellas: The Market Pinellas, en 6330 54th Ave. N., St. Petesburg, FL 33709.
9:30 a 12:00 del mediodía | Hardee: Cuttie Edge Industries, en 3059 Elm St., Zolfo Springs, FL 33890.
10:00 a 12:00 del mediodía | Polk: Frostproof Care Center, en 23 S Scenic Highway, Frostproof, FL 33843.
1:00 a 3:00 pm | Pinellas: The Market Pinellas, en 6330 54th Ave. N., St. Petesburg, FL 33709. Debe solicitar una cita a través del sitio web del banco.
3:00 a 4:00 pm | Pinellas: Bethany Christian Methodist Church, en 1325 Springdale St. Clearwater FL 33755.
Miércoles 8 de octubre
- 2:00 a 4:00 pm | Pinellas: The Market Pinellas, en 6330 54th Ave. N., St. Petesburg, FL 33709. También, requiere cita previa.
Jueves 9 de octubre
9:30 a 10:30 am | Highlands: Souht Oak Firt Baptist, en 125 South Oak Ave. Lake Placid, FL, 33852.
9:00 a 11:00 am | Pinellas: The Market Pinellas, en 6330 54th Ave. N., St. Petesburg, FL 33709.
10:30 am a 12:00 del mediodía | Polk: Ft. Meade Outdoor Recreation Area, US Highway 98, en 1639 Frostproof Hwy, Fort Meade, FL, 33841.
1:30 a 2:30 pm | Pinellas: The Market Pinellas, en 6330 54th Ave. N., St. Petesburg, FL 33709.
Viernes 10 de octubre
3:00 a 4:30 pm | Pasco: King of King, en 10337 US-19, Port Richey, FL 34668.
4:30 a 6:00 pm | Hillsborough: Lockhart Elementary Magnet School, en 10337 US-19, Port-Richey, FL 34668.
12:00 del mediodía a 1:30 pm | Pinellas: Mt. Zion Progressive Missionary Baptist, en 955 20 th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712.
Sábado 11 de octubre
7:30 a 9:00 am | Manatee: Church of Christ, en 204 Martín Luther King Ave E., Bradenton, FL 34208.
9:30 a 11:00 am | Pinellas: Positive Impact, en 1770 22nd St. S, St. Petesburg, FL 33711.
9:30 a 11:00 am | Hillsborough: Dwelling Place Lithia, en 6627 Lihia Pinecrest Rd, Lithia, FL, 33547.