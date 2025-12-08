Globos de Oro 2026: Lista completa de nominados

Este lunes 08 de diciembre se anunciaron los nominados a los Globos de Oro, presentados por Marlon Wayans y Skye P. Marshall. Con esta noticia se abre oficialmente la temporada de premios de Hollywood.
La ceremonia tendrá lugar en el emblemático The Beverly Hilton, en Beverly Hills, el domingo 11 de enero y será transmitido por CBS y Paramount+, con Nikki Glaser como anfitriona por segundo año consecutivo.
Nominados a los Globos de Oro
Mejor película – drama
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- It Was Just an Accident
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Mejor película – comedia o musical
- Blue Moon
- Bugonia
- Marty Supreme
- No Other Choice
- Nouvelle Vague
- One Battle After Another
Mejor película animada
- Arco
- Demon Slayer
- Elio
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
- Zootopia 2
Logro cinematográfico y de taquilla
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- F1: The Movie
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning
- Sinners
- Weapons
- Wicked: For Good
- Zootopia 2
Mejor película en lengua no inglesa
- It Was Just an Accident
- No Other Choice
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sirāt
- The Voice of Hind Rajab
Actriz en drama
- Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
- Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love
- Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
- Julia Roberts, After the Hunt
- Tessa Thompson, Hedda
- Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby
Actor en drama
- Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams
- Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein
- Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine
- Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
- Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
- Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
Actriz en comedia o musical
- Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
- Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good
- Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
- Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
- Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee
- Emma Stone, Bugonia
Actor en comedia o musical
- Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
- George Clooney, Jay Kelly
- Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
- Lee Byung-hun, No Other Choice
- Jesse Plemons, Bugonia
Actriz de reparto en cine
- Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine
- Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
- Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
- Amy Madigan, Weapons
- Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Actor de reparto en cine
- Benecio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
- Paul Mescal, Hamnet
- Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
- Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly
- Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
Mejor dirección en cine
- Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
- Ryan Coogler, Sinners
- Guillermo Del Toro, Frankenstein
- Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident
- Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
- Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
Mejor guion en cine
- One Battle After Another
- Marty Supreme
- Sinners
- It Was Just an Accident
- Sentimental Value
- Hamnet
Mejor banda sonora original en cine
- Frankenstein
- Sinners
- One Battle After Another
- Sirat
- Hamnet
- F1: The Movie
Mejor canción original en cine
- “Dream as One”, Avatar: Fire and Ash
- “Golden”, KPop Demon Hunters
- “I Lied To You”, Sinners
- “No Place Like Home”, Wicked: For Good
- “The Girl in the Bubble”, Wicked: For Good
- “Train Dreams”, Train Dreams
Televisión
Mejor serie dramática
- The Diplomat
- The Pitt
- Pluribus
- Severance
- Slow Horses
- The White Lotus
Mejor serie de comedia o musical
- Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- The Bear (FX)
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
- Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- The Studio
Mejor serie limitada, antológica o película para TV
- Adolescence (Netflix)
- All Her Fault (Peacock)
- The Beast in Me
- Black Mirror
- Dying for Sex
- The Girlfriend
Actriz en serie dramática
- Kathy Bates, Matlock (CBS)
- Britt Lower, Severance (Apple TV)
- Helen Mirren, MobLand
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat (Netflix)
- Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus (Apple TV)
Actor en serie dramática
- Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
- Diego Luna, Andor (Disney+)
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses (Apple TV)
- Mark Ruffalo, Task (HBO)
- Adam Scott, Severance (Apple TV)
- Noah Wyle, The Pitt (HBO Max)
Actriz en serie de comedia o musical
- Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear (FX)
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
- Jenna Ortega, Wednesday (Netflix)
- Jean Smart, Hacks (HBO Max)
Actor en serie de comedia o musical
- Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Glen Powell, Chad Powers
- Seth Rogen, The Studio (Apple TV)
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear (FX)
Actriz en miniserie, antología, o película para TV
- Claire Danes, The Beast in Me (Netflix)
- Rashida Jones, Black Mirror (Netflix)
- Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River
- Sarah Snook, All Her Fault (Peacock)
- Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex (FX)
- Robin Wright, The Girlfriend (Prime Video)
Actor en miniserie, antología o película para TV
- Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North
- Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror
- Stephen Graham, Adolescence (Netflix)
- Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story (Netflix)
- Jude Law, Black Rabbit (Netflix)
- Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me (Netflix)
Actriz de reparto en TV
- Carrie Coon, The White Lotus (HBO)
- Erin Doherty, Adolescence (Netflix)
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks (HBO Max)
- Catherine O’Hara, The Studio (Apple TV)
- Parker Posey, The White Lotus (HBO)
- Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus (HBO)
Actor de reparto en TV
- Owen Cooper, Adolescence (Netflix)
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show (Apple TV)
- Walton Goggins, The White Lotus (HBO)
- Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus (HBO)
- Tramell Tillman, Severance (Apple TV)
- Ashley Walters, Adolescence (Netflix)
Stand-up en TV
- Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
- Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life
- Kevin Hart: Acting My Age
- Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts
- Ricky Gervais: Mortality
- Sarah Silverman: Postmortem
Mejor podcast
- Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
- Call Her Daddy
- Good Hang with Amy Poehler
- The Mel Robbins Podcast
- SmartLess
- Up First