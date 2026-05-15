Así quedaron los resultados de las carreras en Belmont at the Big A para el viernes 15-5-2026

Suscríbete a nuestros canales

Este viernes se llevó a cabo el segundo día de carreras en el hipódromo de Aqueduct, New York, correspondiente al meeting de Belmont at the Big A. La jornada no incluyó pruebas Stakes, e inició a las 1:10 p.m hora venezolana.

Meridiano: Resultados hípicos para Belmont at the Big A

La presente programación tuvo como más destacado de la jornada al jockey Jaime Rodríguez y Ricardo Santana Jr. quienes sumaron dos triunfos cada uno. El jinete venezolano Javier Castellano, los igualó con Ocean Ripple y Bite and Strike.

Entre tanto la entrenadora Linda Rice, sumó tres triunfos Anyway, Projectability y Bite and Strike.

PRIMERA CARRERA - 1.000 MTS - TPO 59.02

Pos Nro Ejemplar Jinete Gan Plc Show 1 05 Goodbye to Romance R. Santana, Jr. 5.44 3.63 2.66 2 02 Uncleshane C. Elliott 6.94 3.84 3 06 First Site J. Castellano 3.46

Entrenador: J. M. Antonucci

SEGUNDA CARRERA - 1.200 MTS - TPO 1:10.86

Pos Nro Ejemplar Jinete Gan Plc Show 1 6 Anyway J. Rodríguez 4.46 2.58 2.10 2 2 Life Is Gravy (IRE) L. R. Rivera, Jr. 7.86 4.10 3 3 Southeastern R. Santana, Jr. 2.26

Entrenador: L. Rice

TERCERA CARRERA - 1.200 MTS - TPO 1:10.61

Pos Nro Ejemplar Jinete Gan Plc Show 1 3 Art Fair J. Rodríguez 7.96 3.40 3.18 2 7 Motorcade D. Davis 3.08 2.78 3 4 Free Dance R. Santana, Jr. 4.48

Entrenador: B.H. Cox

CUARTA CARRERA - (1.600 MTS) - TPO 1:35.63

Pos Nro Ejemplar Jinete Gan Plc Show 1 1 Pop Art K. Carmouche 8.78 4.46 3.16 2 3 Thiene (IRE) R. Santana, Jr. 5.92 3.84 3 4 No Alibi M. Franco 4.06

Entrenador: T. F. Proctor

QUINTA CARRERA - (1.700 MTS) - TPO 0

Pos Nro Ejemplar Jinete Gan Plc Show 1 2 Ocean Ripple J. Castellano 10.18 5.56 3.36 2 9 Devilish Grin M. Franco 5.48 3.82 3 6 Key Actress R. Santana, Jr. 3.96

Entrenador: D. Jacobson

SEXTA CARRERA - 1.200 MTS - TPO 1:10.99

Pos Nro Ejemplar Jinete Gan Plc Show 1 6 Projectability R. Santana, Jr. 20.08 5.42 3.26 2 3 Fireballin M. Franco 5.00 3.24 3 2 Illmatic J. Rodríguez 2.10

Entrenador: L. Rice

SÉPTIMA CARRERA - (1.600 MTS) - TPO 1:36.41

Pos Nro Ejemplar Jinete Gan Plc Show 1 3 North End Lady D. Davis 7.16 4.26 2.96 2 2 Hauntress D. A. Rivera 30.04 10.30 3 8 Heavenly Light J. Rodríguez 3.52

Entrenador: B. Tagg

OCTAVA CARRERA - (1.200 MTS) - TPO 1:08.69

Pos Nro Ejemplar Jinete Gan Plc Show 1 2 Bite and Strike J. Castellano 20.28 9.12 5.54 2 6 City of Oscars E. J. Zayas 5.06 3.70 3 3 Roar of the Crowd R. Gutierrez 19.60

Entrenador: L. Rice

EXACTA (2-6) $107.16

SUPERFECTA (2-6-3-5) $980.05

TRIFECTA (2-6-3) $648.36

DOUBLE (3/2) $58.66

PICK 3 (6/3/2) $701.54

PICK 6 (3/1/2/6/3,6,7,10,11,12,13/2) $2,271.71

PICK 4 (2/6/3,6,7,10,11,12,13/2) $1,124.87

PICK 5 (1/2/6/3,6,7,10,11,12,13/2) $9,343.60