Así quedaron los resultados de las carreras en Belmont at the Big A para el viernes 15-5-2026

Este viernes se llevó a cabo el segundo día de carreras en el hipódromo de Aqueduct, New York, correspondiente al meeting de Belmont at the Big A. La jornada no incluyó pruebas Stakes, e inició a las 1:10 p.m hora venezolana.
NOTAS RELACIONADAS
Meridiano: Resultados hípicos para Belmont at the Big A
La presente programación tuvo como más destacado de la jornada al jockey Jaime Rodríguez y Ricardo Santana Jr. quienes sumaron dos triunfos cada uno. El jinete venezolano Javier Castellano, los igualó con Ocean Ripple y Bite and Strike.
Entre tanto la entrenadora Linda Rice, sumó tres triunfos Anyway, Projectability y Bite and Strike.
PRIMERA CARRERA - 1.000 MTS - TPO 59.02
|Pos
|Nro
|Ejemplar
|Jinete
|Gan
|Plc
|Show
|1
|05
|
Goodbye to Romance
|
R. Santana, Jr.
|5.44
|3.63
|2.66
|2
|02
|Uncleshane
|
C. Elliott
|6.94
|3.84
|3
|06
|
First Site
|
J. Castellano
|3.46
Entrenador: J. M. Antonucci
SEGUNDA CARRERA - 1.200 MTS - TPO 1:10.86
|Pos
|Nro
|Ejemplar
|Jinete
|Gan
|Plc
|Show
|1
|6
|Anyway
|
J. Rodríguez
|4.46
|2.58
|2.10
|2
|2
|
Life Is Gravy (IRE)
|
L. R. Rivera, Jr.
|7.86
|4.10
|3
|3
|
Southeastern
|
R. Santana, Jr.
|2.26
Entrenador: L. Rice
TERCERA CARRERA - 1.200 MTS - TPO 1:10.61
|Pos
|Nro
|Ejemplar
|Jinete
|Gan
|Plc
|Show
|1
|3
|
Art Fair
|
J. Rodríguez
|7.96
|3.40
|3.18
|2
|7
|Motorcade
|
D. Davis
|3.08
|2.78
|3
|4
|
Free Dance
|
R. Santana, Jr.
|4.48
Entrenador: B.H. Cox
CUARTA CARRERA - (1.600 MTS) - TPO 1:35.63
|Pos
|Nro
|Ejemplar
|Jinete
|Gan
|Plc
|Show
|1
|1
|
Pop Art
|
K. Carmouche
|8.78
|4.46
|3.16
|2
|3
|
Thiene (IRE)
|
R. Santana, Jr.
|5.92
|3.84
|3
|4
|
No Alibi
|
M. Franco
|4.06
Entrenador: T. F. Proctor
QUINTA CARRERA - (1.700 MTS) - TPO 0
|Pos
|Nro
|Ejemplar
|Jinete
|Gan
|Plc
|Show
|1
|2
|
Ocean Ripple
|
J. Castellano
|10.18
|5.56
|3.36
|2
|9
|
Devilish Grin
|
M. Franco
|5.48
|3.82
|3
|6
|
Key Actress
|
R. Santana, Jr.
|3.96
Entrenador: D. Jacobson
SEXTA CARRERA - 1.200 MTS - TPO 1:10.99
|Pos
|Nro
|Ejemplar
|Jinete
|Gan
|Plc
|Show
|1
|6
|
Projectability
|
R. Santana, Jr.
|20.08
|5.42
|3.26
|2
|3
|Fireballin
|
M. Franco
|5.00
|3.24
|3
|2
|Illmatic
|
J. Rodríguez
|2.10
Entrenador: L. Rice
SÉPTIMA CARRERA - (1.600 MTS) - TPO 1:36.41
|Pos
|Nro
|Ejemplar
|Jinete
|Gan
|Plc
|Show
|1
|3
|
North End Lady
|
D. Davis
|7.16
|4.26
|2.96
|2
|2
|Hauntress
|
D. A. Rivera
|30.04
|10.30
|3
|8
|
Heavenly Light
|
J. Rodríguez
|3.52
Entrenador: B. Tagg
OCTAVA CARRERA - (1.200 MTS) - TPO 1:08.69
|Pos
|Nro
|Ejemplar
|Jinete
|Gan
|Plc
|Show
|1
|2
|
Bite and Strike
|
J. Castellano
|20.28
|9.12
|5.54
|2
|6
|
City of Oscars
|
E. J. Zayas
|5.06
|3.70
|3
|3
|
Roar of the Crowd
|
R. Gutierrez
|19.60
Entrenador: L. Rice
EXACTA (2-6) $107.16
SUPERFECTA (2-6-3-5) $980.05
TRIFECTA (2-6-3) $648.36
DOUBLE (3/2) $58.66
PICK 3 (6/3/2) $701.54
PICK 6 (3/1/2/6/3,6,7,10,11,12,13/2) $2,271.71
PICK 4 (2/6/3,6,7,10,11,12,13/2) $1,124.87
PICK 5 (1/2/6/3,6,7,10,11,12,13/2) $9,343.60