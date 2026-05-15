Hipismo

Así quedaron los resultados de las carreras en Belmont at the Big A para el viernes 15-5-2026

Ocho carreras fueron programadas sin pruebas selectivas

Por

Darwin Dumont
Viernes, 15 de mayo de 2026 a las 05:33 pm
Así quedaron los resultados de las carreras en Belmont at the Big A para el viernes 15-5-2026
Foto: NYRA
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Este viernes se llevó a cabo el segundo día de carreras en el hipódromo de Aqueduct, New York, correspondiente al meeting de Belmont at the Big A. La jornada no incluyó pruebas Stakes, e inició a las 1:10 p.m hora venezolana.

NOTAS RELACIONADAS

Meridiano: Resultados hípicos para Belmont at the Big A

La presente programación tuvo como más destacado de la jornada al jockey Jaime Rodríguez y Ricardo Santana Jr. quienes sumaron dos triunfos cada uno. El jinete venezolano Javier Castellano, los igualó con Ocean Ripple y Bite and Strike. 

Entre tanto la entrenadora Linda Rice, sumó tres triunfos Anyway, Projectability y Bite and Strike.

PRIMERA CARRERA - 1.000 MTS - TPO 59.02

Pos Nro Ejemplar Jinete Gan Plc Show
1 05

Goodbye to Romance

R. Santana, Jr.

 5.44 3.63 2.66
2 02 Uncleshane

C. Elliott

   6.94 3.84
3 06

First Site

J. Castellano

     3.46

Entrenador: J. M. Antonucci

SEGUNDA CARRERA - 1.200 MTS - TPO 1:10.86

Pos Nro Ejemplar Jinete Gan Plc Show
1 6 Anyway

J. Rodríguez

 4.46 2.58 2.10
2 2

Life Is Gravy (IRE)

L. R. Rivera, Jr.

   7.86 4.10
3 3

Southeastern

R. Santana, Jr.

     2.26

Entrenador: L. Rice

TERCERA CARRERA - 1.200 MTS - TPO 1:10.61

Pos Nro Ejemplar Jinete Gan Plc Show
1 3

Art Fair

J. Rodríguez

 7.96 3.40 3.18
2 7 Motorcade

D. Davis

   3.08 2.78
3 4

Free Dance

R. Santana, Jr.

     4.48

Entrenador: B.H. Cox

CUARTA CARRERA - (1.600 MTS) - TPO 1:35.63

Pos Nro Ejemplar Jinete Gan Plc Show
1 1

Pop Art

K. Carmouche

 8.78 4.46 3.16
2 3

Thiene (IRE)

R. Santana, Jr.

   5.92 3.84
3 4

No Alibi

M. Franco

     4.06

Entrenador: T. F. Proctor

QUINTA CARRERA - (1.700 MTS) - TPO 0

Pos Nro Ejemplar Jinete Gan Plc Show
1 2

Ocean Ripple

J. Castellano

 10.18 5.56 3.36
2 9

Devilish Grin

M. Franco

   5.48 3.82
3 6

Key Actress

R. Santana, Jr.

     3.96

Entrenador: D. Jacobson

SEXTA CARRERA - 1.200 MTS - TPO 1:10.99

Pos Nro Ejemplar Jinete Gan Plc Show
1 6

Projectability

R. Santana, Jr.

 20.08 5.42 3.26
2 3 Fireballin

M. Franco

   5.00 3.24
3 2 Illmatic

J. Rodríguez

     2.10

Entrenador: L. Rice

SÉPTIMA CARRERA - (1.600 MTS) - TPO 1:36.41

Pos Nro Ejemplar Jinete Gan Plc Show
1 3

North End Lady

D. Davis

 7.16 4.26 2.96
2 2 Hauntress

D. A. Rivera

   30.04 10.30
3 8

Heavenly Light

J. Rodríguez

     3.52

Entrenador: B. Tagg

OCTAVA CARRERA - (1.200 MTS) - TPO 1:08.69

Pos Nro Ejemplar Jinete Gan Plc Show
1 2

Bite and Strike

J. Castellano

 20.28 9.12 5.54
2 6

City of Oscars

E. J. Zayas

   5.06 3.70
3 3

Roar of the Crowd

R. Gutierrez

     19.60

Entrenador: L. Rice 

EXACTA (2-6) $107.16 

SUPERFECTA (2-6-3-5) $980.05

TRIFECTA (2-6-3) $648.36

DOUBLE (3/2) $58.66

PICK 3 (6/3/2) $701.54

PICK 6 (3/1/2/6/3,6,7,10,11,12,13/2) $2,271.71

PICK 4 (2/6/3,6,7,10,11,12,13/2) $1,124.87

PICK 5 (1/2/6/3,6,7,10,11,12,13/2) $9,343.60

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