Hipismo

Así quedaron los resultados de las carreras en Parx Racing para el lunes 18-5-2026

El óvalo de Bensalem tuvo su tradicional cartelera de los lunes sin pruebas selectivas

Por

David García V.
Lunes, 18 de mayo de 2026 a las 05:38 pm
Así quedaron los resultados de las carreras en Parx Racing para el lunes 18-5-2026
Foto: Parx Racing
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El Hipódromo Parx Racing inicia otra semana de actividad correspondiente a su temporada anual de carreras, con una jornada este lunes 18 de mayo, donde diez competencias se roban la atención de los aficionados.

NOTAS RELACIONADAS

Tres jinetes de distintas nacionales resultan ser los más destacados: Los panameños Yedsit Hazlewood y Rubén Silvera, junto al venezolano Mychel Sánchez, logran cosechar par de triunfos cada uno. En el caso de Sánchez, nacido en el estado Zulia, con sus éxitos sobrepasa los 100 triunfos por décimo año consecutivo.

En cuanto a los preparadores, Jamie Ness con un “Hat Trick” consolida el liderato entre sus colegas. Ness abre la programación con Lookin At Mac y cierra con el Daily Double de Who’s the King en la novena y Legal Lightning en la última.

PRIMERA CARRERA - 1.600 MTS - TPO 1:38.38

Pos Nro Ejemplar Jinete Gan Plc Show
1 4 Lookin At Mac Yedsit Hazlewood 6.00 3.60 3.00
2 6 Tongue Tied F.Martínez   19.60 10.40
3 5 Bigshot Ness R.Silvera     5.60

Entrenador: Jamie Ness

SEGUNDA CARRERA - 1.664 MTS - TPO 1:43.66

Pos Nro Ejemplar Jinete Gan Plc Show
1 6 Amity Road Paco López 2.40 2.10 2.10
2 1 Walk Away Joe Y.Hazlewood   2.40 2.10
3 3 Admiral's Wave Y.Rodríguez     2.20

Entrenador: Juan Carlos Guerrero

TERCERA CARRERA - 1.664 MTS - TPO 1:45.47

Pos Nro Ejemplar Jinete Gan Plc Show
1 5 Rowsie Express Rubén Silvera 3.60 2.20 2.20
2 6 Date Night Kisses M.González   4.60 4.60
3 7 Society Ball A.Hernández     4.00

Entrenador: Ernesto Padilla-Preciado

CUARTA CARRERA - 1.100 MTS - TPO 1:05.22

Pos Nro Ejemplar Jinete Gan Plc Show
1 5 Star Man Bob Dalila Rivera 5.40 3.40 3.00
2 2 Prairie Dunes J.M.Ríos   3.20 2.20
3 3 Compa P.López     3.80

Entrenador: Robert Reid Jr.

QUINTA CARRERA - 1.400 MTS - TPO 1:26.30

Pos Nro Ejemplar Jinete Gan Plc Show
1 6 Spoonbill Jean Aguilar 14.20 9.40 4.80
2 2 Extrasexyzqteepeye J.Hernández   20.60 5.60
3 3 Bective Abbey P.López     2.20

Entrenador: Dee Curry

SEXTA CARRERA - 1.600 MTS - TPO 1:39.31

Pos Nro Ejemplar Jinete Gan Plc Show
1 3 Tested Mychel Sánchez 3.60 2.40 2.10
2 1 Play the Gray L.Ocasio   3.60 2.80
3 4 Donnelly's Hollow A.Wolfsont     7.00

Entrenador: Phillip Aristone

SÉPTIMA CARRERA - 1.664 MTS - TPO 1:43.54

Pos Nro Ejemplar Jinete Gan Plc Show
1 5 Amedeus Music Rubén Silvera 3.80 2.60 2.20
2 3 Union Lights A.Bowman   5.40 3.20
3 7 Cattin P.Henry Jr.     7.20

Entrenador: Esteban Padilla

OCTAVA CARRERA - 1.400 MTS - TPO 1:24.74

Pos Nro Ejemplar Jinete Gan Plc Show
1 4 My Imagination Ángel Alciro Castillo 7.00 3.40  
2 7 Trotsky Luis Ocasio   2.60  
3 3 Complex Music J.Hernández      

Entrenador: John Clair

NOVENA CARRERA - 1.664 MTS - TPO 1:42.96

Pos Nro Ejemplar Jinete Gan Plc Show
1 7 Who's the King Mychel Sánchez 3.40 2.20 2.10
2 1 Profound F.Pennington   4.20 2.20
3 8 Group Ticket K.Carmouche     2.10

Entrenador: Jamie Ness

DÉCIMA CARRERA - 1.200 MTS - TPO 1:14.47

Pos Nro Ejemplar Jinete Gan Plc Show
1 8 Legal Lightning Yedsit Hazlewood 3.00 2.20 2.10
2 3 Punch and Judy A.Adorno   3.00 2.40
3 2 Polar Magic J.Rangel     6.40

Entrenador: Jamie Ness

$1.00 EXACTA (8-3), $4.00

$0.50 TRIFECTA (8-3-2), $16.90

$0.10 SUPERFECTA (8-3-2-5), $8.96

$1.00 DOUBLE (7/8), $3.40

$2.00 PICK 3 (4/2,7/8), $28.40

$0.50 PICK 4 (1,5/4/2,5,7/8), $16.50

$0.50 PICK 5 (3/1,5/4/2,5,7/8), $142.85

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