Así quedaron los resultados de las carreras en Parx Racing para el lunes 18-5-2026

El Hipódromo Parx Racing inicia otra semana de actividad correspondiente a su temporada anual de carreras, con una jornada este lunes 18 de mayo, donde diez competencias se roban la atención de los aficionados.
NOTAS RELACIONADAS
Tres jinetes de distintas nacionales resultan ser los más destacados: Los panameños Yedsit Hazlewood y Rubén Silvera, junto al venezolano Mychel Sánchez, logran cosechar par de triunfos cada uno. En el caso de Sánchez, nacido en el estado Zulia, con sus éxitos sobrepasa los 100 triunfos por décimo año consecutivo.
En cuanto a los preparadores, Jamie Ness con un “Hat Trick” consolida el liderato entre sus colegas. Ness abre la programación con Lookin At Mac y cierra con el Daily Double de Who’s the King en la novena y Legal Lightning en la última.
PRIMERA CARRERA - 1.600 MTS - TPO 1:38.38
|Pos
|Nro
|Ejemplar
|Jinete
|Gan
|Plc
|Show
|1
|4
|Lookin At Mac
|Yedsit Hazlewood
|6.00
|3.60
|3.00
|2
|6
|Tongue Tied
|F.Martínez
|19.60
|10.40
|3
|5
|Bigshot Ness
|R.Silvera
|5.60
Entrenador: Jamie Ness
SEGUNDA CARRERA - 1.664 MTS - TPO 1:43.66
|Pos
|Nro
|Ejemplar
|Jinete
|Gan
|Plc
|Show
|1
|6
|Amity Road
|Paco López
|2.40
|2.10
|2.10
|2
|1
|Walk Away Joe
|Y.Hazlewood
|2.40
|2.10
|3
|3
|Admiral's Wave
|Y.Rodríguez
|2.20
Entrenador: Juan Carlos Guerrero
TERCERA CARRERA - 1.664 MTS - TPO 1:45.47
|Pos
|Nro
|Ejemplar
|Jinete
|Gan
|Plc
|Show
|1
|5
|Rowsie Express
|Rubén Silvera
|3.60
|2.20
|2.20
|2
|6
|Date Night Kisses
|M.González
|4.60
|4.60
|3
|7
|Society Ball
|A.Hernández
|4.00
Entrenador: Ernesto Padilla-Preciado
CUARTA CARRERA - 1.100 MTS - TPO 1:05.22
|Pos
|Nro
|Ejemplar
|Jinete
|Gan
|Plc
|Show
|1
|5
|Star Man Bob
|Dalila Rivera
|5.40
|3.40
|3.00
|2
|2
|Prairie Dunes
|J.M.Ríos
|3.20
|2.20
|3
|3
|Compa
|P.López
|3.80
Entrenador: Robert Reid Jr.
QUINTA CARRERA - 1.400 MTS - TPO 1:26.30
|Pos
|Nro
|Ejemplar
|Jinete
|Gan
|Plc
|Show
|1
|6
|Spoonbill
|Jean Aguilar
|14.20
|9.40
|4.80
|2
|2
|Extrasexyzqteepeye
|J.Hernández
|20.60
|5.60
|3
|3
|Bective Abbey
|P.López
|2.20
Entrenador: Dee Curry
SEXTA CARRERA - 1.600 MTS - TPO 1:39.31
|Pos
|Nro
|Ejemplar
|Jinete
|Gan
|Plc
|Show
|1
|3
|Tested
|Mychel Sánchez
|3.60
|2.40
|2.10
|2
|1
|Play the Gray
|L.Ocasio
|3.60
|2.80
|3
|4
|Donnelly's Hollow
|A.Wolfsont
|7.00
Entrenador: Phillip Aristone
SÉPTIMA CARRERA - 1.664 MTS - TPO 1:43.54
|Pos
|Nro
|Ejemplar
|Jinete
|Gan
|Plc
|Show
|1
|5
|Amedeus Music
|Rubén Silvera
|3.80
|2.60
|2.20
|2
|3
|Union Lights
|A.Bowman
|5.40
|3.20
|3
|7
|Cattin
|P.Henry Jr.
|7.20
Entrenador: Esteban Padilla
OCTAVA CARRERA - 1.400 MTS - TPO 1:24.74
|Pos
|Nro
|Ejemplar
|Jinete
|Gan
|Plc
|Show
|1
|4
|My Imagination
|Ángel Alciro Castillo
|7.00
|3.40
|2
|7
|Trotsky
|Luis Ocasio
|2.60
|3
|3
|Complex Music
|J.Hernández
Entrenador: John Clair
NOVENA CARRERA - 1.664 MTS - TPO 1:42.96
|Pos
|Nro
|Ejemplar
|Jinete
|Gan
|Plc
|Show
|1
|7
|Who's the King
|Mychel Sánchez
|3.40
|2.20
|2.10
|2
|1
|Profound
|F.Pennington
|4.20
|2.20
|3
|8
|Group Ticket
|K.Carmouche
|2.10
Entrenador: Jamie Ness
DÉCIMA CARRERA - 1.200 MTS - TPO 1:14.47
|Pos
|Nro
|Ejemplar
|Jinete
|Gan
|Plc
|Show
|1
|8
|Legal Lightning
|Yedsit Hazlewood
|3.00
|2.20
|2.10
|2
|3
|Punch and Judy
|A.Adorno
|3.00
|2.40
|3
|2
|Polar Magic
|J.Rangel
|6.40
Entrenador: Jamie Ness
$1.00 EXACTA (8-3), $4.00
$0.50 TRIFECTA (8-3-2), $16.90
$0.10 SUPERFECTA (8-3-2-5), $8.96
$1.00 DOUBLE (7/8), $3.40
$2.00 PICK 3 (4/2,7/8), $28.40
$0.50 PICK 4 (1,5/4/2,5,7/8), $16.50
$0.50 PICK 5 (3/1,5/4/2,5,7/8), $142.85