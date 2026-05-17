Hipismo

Así quedaron los resultados de las carreras en Laurel Park para el sábado 16-5-2026

El óvalo de Maryland cumple con su extensa cartelera del Preakness Stakes (G1)

Por

David García V.
Sabado, 16 de mayo de 2026 a las 08:42 pm
Así quedaron los resultados de las carreras en Laurel Park para el sábado 16-5-2026
Foto: Maryland Jockey Club
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El hipódromo de Laurel Park celebra una jornada de 14 carreras este sábado 16 de mayo, con varias pruebas selectivas que forman parte del día del Preakness Stakes (G1) en su edición 151.

NOTAS RELACIONADAS

Los jinetes Paco López de México y Yedsit Hazlewood de Panamá, resultaron los más destacados en cuanto a la cantidad de triunfos. Paco ganó la quinta de la tarde sobre I Love Giraffes, el Preakness (G1) con Napoleon Solo y la última con Grant the Great. En cambio, Hazlewood cosecha un interesante triplete que empezó en la primera con Boujee Bubblez, siguió en la tercera con Limo y luego con Big Cuddle en el Sir Barton Stakes.

En cambio, Chad Summers y el británico H. Graham Motion salieron con dos victorias cada uno en la extensa jornada. Summers hizo dupla con Paco López para visitar el paddock gracias a I Love Giraffes y Napoleon Solo. Con respecto a Graham Motion, conquistó la novena, el James W. Murphy Stakes con Turf Star y el Gallorette Stakes (G3) con Warming.

PRIMERA CARRERA - 1.100 MTS (GRAMA) - TPO 1:01.90

Pos Nro Ejemplar Jinete Gan Plc Show
1 2 Boujee Bubblez Yedsit Hazlewood 10.00 3.60 2.80
2 7 Epic Style J.Ortiz   2.20 2.10
3 3 Secure's Hope K.Gómez     5.60

Entrenador: High McMahon

SEGUNDA CARRERA - 1.200 MTS - TPO 1:10.85

Pos Nro Ejemplar Jinete Gan Plc Show
1 3 Wickeddivine Jeiron Barbosa 5.20 3.20 2.40
2 4 Freeze The Fire I.Ortiz Jr.   4.20 3.00
3 9 Uncle Cat J.E.Vargas     4.20

Entrenador: Kenneth Cox

TERCERA CARRERA - 1.600 MTS (GRAMA) - TPO 1.35.99

Pos Nro Ejemplar Jinete Gan Plc Show
1 1 Limo Yedsit Hazlewood 11.40 5.60 3.40
2 3 Naabaahii J.Ortiz   5.20 3.60
3 4 Master Sommelier T.Gaffalione     2.80

Entrenador: Andrew McKeever

CUARTA CARRERA - 1.200 MTS - TPO - SKIPAT STAKES - 1:10.44

Pos Nro Ejemplar Jinete Gan Plc Show
1 1 Striker Has Dial Ricardo Santana Jr. 16.40 7.20 3.60
2 4 Benedetta J.Ortiz   7.00 3.00
3 2 Passage East S.Russell     2.20

Entrenador: Horacio De Paz

QUINTA CARRERA - 1.600 MTS (GRAMA) - TPO 1:35.25

Pos Nro Ejemplar Jinete Gan Plc Show
1 3 I Love Giraffes Paco López 16.20 8.00 6.20
2 7 Mambo Queen S.Russell   6.20 4.20
3 6 Synergism Y.Hazlewood     7.60

Entrenador: Chad Summers

SEXTA CARRERA - 1.700 MTS - TPO 1:44.47 - SIR BARTON STAKES

Pos Nro Ejemplar Jinete Gan Plc Show
1 2 Big Cuddle Yedsit Hazlewood 12.80 4.00 2.80
2 4 Final Story I.Ortiz Jr.   2.40 2.10
3 1 Minorinconvenience R.Santana Jr.     3.20

Entrenador: Gary Capuano

SÉPTIMA CARRERA - 1.200 MTS - TPO 1:09.77 - CHICK LANG STAKES

Pos Nro Ejemplar Jinete Gan Plc Show
1 4 Obliteration José Ortiz 3.40 2.40 2.10
2 6 Shane's Wonder M.Sánchez   3.20 2.20
3 5 Igniter I.Ortiz Jr.     2.20

Entrenador: Steven Asmussen

OCTAVA CARRERA - 1.200 MTS - TPO 1:10.73 - MARYLAND SPRINT STAKES (G3)

Pos Nro Ejemplar Jinete Gan Plc Show
1 1 Bring The Smoke Tyler Gaffalione 16.60 7.20 4.60
2 3 Faust J.Ortiz   5.20 3.60
3 4 Haileyfirstnotion J.E.Vargas     3.60

Entrenador: D.Whitworth Beckman

NOVENA CARRERA - 1.600 MTS (GRAMA) - TPO 1:35.82 - JAMES W. MURPHY STAKES

Pos Nro Ejemplar Jinete Gan Plc Show
1 6 Turf Star Jorge Ruiz 10.40 4.60 3.20
2 1 My Favorite Bird F.Prat   4.40 3.20
3 4 Attfield R.Santana Jr.     3.00

Entrenador: H.Graham Motion

DÉCIMA CARRERA - 1.800 MTS (GRAMA) - TPO 1:47.15 - DINNER PARTY STAKES (G3)

Pos Nro Ejemplar Jinete Gan Plc Show
1 4 Fort Washington Junior Alvarado 7.80 3.80 2.10
2 5 A Bourbon For Toby I.Ortiz Jr.   6.00 2.20
3 3 Cruise The Nile J.Ruiz     2.10

Entrenador: Claude McGaughey

UNDÉCIMA CARRERA - 1.700 MTS (GRAMA) - TPO 1:41.10 - GALLORETTE STAKES (G3)

Pos Nro Ejemplar Jinete Gan Plc Show
1 4 Warming John Velázquez 19.80 8.80 5.60
2 7 Child of the Moon (FR) I.Ortiz Jr.   5.20 3.60
3 6 Cheetah Lady J.Ortiz     6.00

Entrenador: H.Graham Motion

DUODÉCIMA CARRERA - 1.100 MTS (GRAMA) - TPO 1:01.37 - JIM MCKAY TURF SPRINT STAKES

Pos Nro Ejemplar Jinete Gan Plc Show
1 4 Chasing Liberty Irad Ortiz Jr. 9.20 4.40 3.40
2 8 Outlaw Kid J.Ruiz   7.80 5.60
3 9 Card Trick F.Boyce     8.80

Entrenador: Rob Atras

DÉCIMOTERCERA CARRERA - 1.900 MTS - TPO 1:58.90 - PREAKNESS STAKES (G1)

Pos Nro Ejemplar Jinete Gan Plc Show
1 10 Napoleon Solo Paco López 17.80 9.80 7.40
2 9 Iron Honor F.Prat   9.20 6.60
3 6 Chip Honcho J.Ortiz     8.20

Entrenador: Chad Summers

DÉCIMOCUARTA CARRERA - 1.200 MTS

Pos Nro Ejemplar Jinete Gan Plc Show
1 6 Grant the Great Paco López 3.40 2.60 2.20
2 3 Love Yourself Y.Hazlewood   6.40 3.80
3 4 Bruno J.Toledo     3.40

Entrenador: Kelly Breen

$2.00 EXACTA (6-3), $22.60
$0.50 TRIFECTA (6-3-4), $25.35
$0.10 SUPERFECTA (6-3-4-7), $32.63
$2.00 DOUBLE (10/6), $38.60
$0.50 PICK 3 (4/10/6), $38.20
$0.50 PICK 4 (4/4/10/6), $417.75

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