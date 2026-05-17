Así quedaron los resultados de las carreras en Laurel Park para el sábado 16-5-2026

El hipódromo de Laurel Park celebra una jornada de 14 carreras este sábado 16 de mayo, con varias pruebas selectivas que forman parte del día del Preakness Stakes (G1) en su edición 151.
NOTAS RELACIONADAS
Los jinetes Paco López de México y Yedsit Hazlewood de Panamá, resultaron los más destacados en cuanto a la cantidad de triunfos. Paco ganó la quinta de la tarde sobre I Love Giraffes, el Preakness (G1) con Napoleon Solo y la última con Grant the Great. En cambio, Hazlewood cosecha un interesante triplete que empezó en la primera con Boujee Bubblez, siguió en la tercera con Limo y luego con Big Cuddle en el Sir Barton Stakes.
En cambio, Chad Summers y el británico H. Graham Motion salieron con dos victorias cada uno en la extensa jornada. Summers hizo dupla con Paco López para visitar el paddock gracias a I Love Giraffes y Napoleon Solo. Con respecto a Graham Motion, conquistó la novena, el James W. Murphy Stakes con Turf Star y el Gallorette Stakes (G3) con Warming.
PRIMERA CARRERA - 1.100 MTS (GRAMA) - TPO 1:01.90
|Pos
|Nro
|Ejemplar
|Jinete
|Gan
|Plc
|Show
|1
|2
|Boujee Bubblez
|Yedsit Hazlewood
|10.00
|3.60
|2.80
|2
|7
|Epic Style
|J.Ortiz
|2.20
|2.10
|3
|3
|Secure's Hope
|K.Gómez
|5.60
Entrenador: High McMahon
SEGUNDA CARRERA - 1.200 MTS - TPO 1:10.85
|Pos
|Nro
|Ejemplar
|Jinete
|Gan
|Plc
|Show
|1
|3
|Wickeddivine
|Jeiron Barbosa
|5.20
|3.20
|2.40
|2
|4
|Freeze The Fire
|I.Ortiz Jr.
|4.20
|3.00
|3
|9
|Uncle Cat
|J.E.Vargas
|4.20
Entrenador: Kenneth Cox
TERCERA CARRERA - 1.600 MTS (GRAMA) - TPO 1.35.99
|Pos
|Nro
|Ejemplar
|Jinete
|Gan
|Plc
|Show
|1
|1
|Limo
|Yedsit Hazlewood
|11.40
|5.60
|3.40
|2
|3
|Naabaahii
|J.Ortiz
|5.20
|3.60
|3
|4
|Master Sommelier
|T.Gaffalione
|2.80
Entrenador: Andrew McKeever
CUARTA CARRERA - 1.200 MTS - TPO - SKIPAT STAKES - 1:10.44
|Pos
|Nro
|Ejemplar
|Jinete
|Gan
|Plc
|Show
|1
|1
|Striker Has Dial
|Ricardo Santana Jr.
|16.40
|7.20
|3.60
|2
|4
|Benedetta
|J.Ortiz
|7.00
|3.00
|3
|2
|Passage East
|S.Russell
|2.20
Entrenador: Horacio De Paz
QUINTA CARRERA - 1.600 MTS (GRAMA) - TPO 1:35.25
|Pos
|Nro
|Ejemplar
|Jinete
|Gan
|Plc
|Show
|1
|3
|I Love Giraffes
|Paco López
|16.20
|8.00
|6.20
|2
|7
|Mambo Queen
|S.Russell
|6.20
|4.20
|3
|6
|Synergism
|Y.Hazlewood
|7.60
Entrenador: Chad Summers
SEXTA CARRERA - 1.700 MTS - TPO 1:44.47 - SIR BARTON STAKES
|Pos
|Nro
|Ejemplar
|Jinete
|Gan
|Plc
|Show
|1
|2
|Big Cuddle
|Yedsit Hazlewood
|12.80
|4.00
|2.80
|2
|4
|Final Story
|I.Ortiz Jr.
|2.40
|2.10
|3
|1
|Minorinconvenience
|R.Santana Jr.
|3.20
Entrenador: Gary Capuano
SÉPTIMA CARRERA - 1.200 MTS - TPO 1:09.77 - CHICK LANG STAKES
|Pos
|Nro
|Ejemplar
|Jinete
|Gan
|Plc
|Show
|1
|4
|Obliteration
|José Ortiz
|3.40
|2.40
|2.10
|2
|6
|Shane's Wonder
|M.Sánchez
|3.20
|2.20
|3
|5
|Igniter
|I.Ortiz Jr.
|2.20
Entrenador: Steven Asmussen
OCTAVA CARRERA - 1.200 MTS - TPO 1:10.73 - MARYLAND SPRINT STAKES (G3)
|Pos
|Nro
|Ejemplar
|Jinete
|Gan
|Plc
|Show
|1
|1
|Bring The Smoke
|Tyler Gaffalione
|16.60
|7.20
|4.60
|2
|3
|Faust
|J.Ortiz
|5.20
|3.60
|3
|4
|Haileyfirstnotion
|J.E.Vargas
|3.60
Entrenador: D.Whitworth Beckman
NOVENA CARRERA - 1.600 MTS (GRAMA) - TPO 1:35.82 - JAMES W. MURPHY STAKES
|Pos
|Nro
|Ejemplar
|Jinete
|Gan
|Plc
|Show
|1
|6
|Turf Star
|Jorge Ruiz
|10.40
|4.60
|3.20
|2
|1
|My Favorite Bird
|F.Prat
|4.40
|3.20
|3
|4
|Attfield
|R.Santana Jr.
|3.00
Entrenador: H.Graham Motion
DÉCIMA CARRERA - 1.800 MTS (GRAMA) - TPO 1:47.15 - DINNER PARTY STAKES (G3)
|Pos
|Nro
|Ejemplar
|Jinete
|Gan
|Plc
|Show
|1
|4
|Fort Washington
|Junior Alvarado
|7.80
|3.80
|2.10
|2
|5
|A Bourbon For Toby
|I.Ortiz Jr.
|6.00
|2.20
|3
|3
|Cruise The Nile
|J.Ruiz
|2.10
Entrenador: Claude McGaughey
UNDÉCIMA CARRERA - 1.700 MTS (GRAMA) - TPO 1:41.10 - GALLORETTE STAKES (G3)
|Pos
|Nro
|Ejemplar
|Jinete
|Gan
|Plc
|Show
|1
|4
|Warming
|John Velázquez
|19.80
|8.80
|5.60
|2
|7
|Child of the Moon (FR)
|I.Ortiz Jr.
|5.20
|3.60
|3
|6
|Cheetah Lady
|J.Ortiz
|6.00
Entrenador: H.Graham Motion
DUODÉCIMA CARRERA - 1.100 MTS (GRAMA) - TPO 1:01.37 - JIM MCKAY TURF SPRINT STAKES
|Pos
|Nro
|Ejemplar
|Jinete
|Gan
|Plc
|Show
|1
|4
|Chasing Liberty
|Irad Ortiz Jr.
|9.20
|4.40
|3.40
|2
|8
|Outlaw Kid
|J.Ruiz
|7.80
|5.60
|3
|9
|Card Trick
|F.Boyce
|8.80
Entrenador: Rob Atras
DÉCIMOTERCERA CARRERA - 1.900 MTS - TPO 1:58.90 - PREAKNESS STAKES (G1)
|Pos
|Nro
|Ejemplar
|Jinete
|Gan
|Plc
|Show
|1
|10
|Napoleon Solo
|Paco López
|17.80
|9.80
|7.40
|2
|9
|Iron Honor
|F.Prat
|9.20
|6.60
|3
|6
|Chip Honcho
|J.Ortiz
|8.20
Entrenador: Chad Summers
DÉCIMOCUARTA CARRERA - 1.200 MTS
|Pos
|Nro
|Ejemplar
|Jinete
|Gan
|Plc
|Show
|1
|6
|Grant the Great
|Paco López
|3.40
|2.60
|2.20
|2
|3
|Love Yourself
|Y.Hazlewood
|6.40
|3.80
|3
|4
|Bruno
|J.Toledo
|3.40
Entrenador: Kelly Breen
$2.00 EXACTA (6-3), $22.60
$0.50 TRIFECTA (6-3-4), $25.35
$0.10 SUPERFECTA (6-3-4-7), $32.63
$2.00 DOUBLE (10/6), $38.60
$0.50 PICK 3 (4/10/6), $38.20
$0.50 PICK 4 (4/4/10/6), $417.75