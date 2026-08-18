Madonna encabeza las nominaciones de los VMAs 2026: conoce la lista completa

Los MTV Video Music Awards VMAs 2026 ya tienen a sus grandes contendientes y, contra todo pronóstico, Madonna volvió a demostrar por qué continúa siendo una de las figuras más influyentes de la música.
NOTAS RELACIONADAS
‘La Reina del Pop’ encabeza la lista con 11 nominaciones, mientras Taylor Swift le sigue con 9. Ariana Grande y Sabrina Carpenter también destacan entre las artistas con mayor presencia en esta edición.
¿Cuándo y dónde ver los VMAs 2026?
La ceremonia se celebrará el domingo 27 de septiembre en el Peacock Theater de Los Ángeles, con transmisión desde las 07:30 de la noche (hora local) con transmisión por CBS y MTV, además de Paramount+.
Los fanáticos podrán votar en 13 categorías hasta el 25 de septiembre, mientras que la votación de Mejor Artista Revelación continuará durante la gala.
Lista completa de nominados
Video del año
Ariana Grande – Hate That I Made You Love Me
Bruno Mars – I Just Might
Gener8ion – Storm
Madonna – Confessions II (The Film)
Sabrina Carpenter – Tears
Taylor Swift – The Fate Of Ophelia
Artista del año
Ariana Grande
Bruno Mars
Madonna
Morgan Wallen
Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift
Canción del año
BTS – Swim
Ella Langley – Choosin’ Texas
Huntr/x – Golden
Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter – Bring Your Love
Olivia Dean – Man I Need
Raye – Where Is My Husband
Mejor baile en un video
Bebe Rexha and Faithless – New Religion
Harry Styles – Aperture
Lady Gaga and Doechii – Runway
Madonna – Confessions II (The Film)
PinkPantheress and Zara Larsson – Stateside
Slayyyter – Dance...
Tate McRae – Nobody’s Girl
Mejor Artista Revelación
Bella Kay
CORTIS
Magnus Ferrell
Malcolm Todd
Myles Smith
Sienna Spiro
Stella Lefty
Mejor Colaboración
Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T y Malice, “Chains & Whips”
French Montana x Max B, “Ever Since U Left Me”
Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter, “Bring Your Love”
PinkPantheress, “Stateside + Zara Larsson”
Shakira & Burna Boy, “Dai Dai”
Teyana Taylor & Lucky Daye, “Hard Part”
Mejor Artista Pop
Ariana Grande, “hate that i made you love me”
Charli xcx, “SS26”
LISA, “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi”
Olivia Rodrigo, “drop dead”
Sabrina Carpenter, “House Tour”
Tate McRae, “Nobody’s Girl”
Taylor Swift, “The Fate of Ophelia”
Mejor Artista Hip-Hop
Cardi B ft. Kehlani, “Safe”
Don Toliver, “E85”
Drake, “Janice STFU”
Megan Thee Stallion, “LOVER GIRL”
Travis Scott, “DUMBO”
Tyler, The Creator, “SUGAR ON MY TONGUE”
Mejor Artista R&B
Bruno Mars, “I Just Might”
Chris Brown, “It Depends/Obvious”
Dave & Tems, “Raindance”
Justin Bieber, “YUKON”
Kehlani, “Folded”
Mariah the Scientist & Kali Uchis, “Is It a Crime”
Mejor Artista Alternativo
Geese, “Taxes”
mgk & Fred Durst, “FIX UR FACE”
Noah Kahan, “The Great Divide”
Olivia Rodrigo, “the cure”
SOMBR, “Homewrecker”
Tame Impala, “Dracula”
twenty one pilots, “Drag Path”
Mejor Artista Dance
Bebe Rexha & Faithless, “New Religion”
Harry Styles, “Aperture”
Lady Gaga & Doechii, “RUNAWAY”
Madonna, “Confessions II - The Film”
PinkPantheress, “Stateside + Zara Larsson”
Slayyyter, “DANCE…”
Tate McRae, “Nobody’s Girl”
Mejor Artista Latino
Anitta con Shakira, “Choka Choka”
Bad Bunny, “NUEVAYoL”
Fuerza Regida, “TU SANCHO”
KAROL G, “Papasito”
Rosalía ft. Yahritza Y Su Esencia, “La Perla”
Ryan Castro, Kapo & GANGSTA, “LA VILLA”
Shakira & Burna Boy, “Dai Dai”
Mejor Artista K-Pop
BLACKPINK, “JUMP”
BTS, “SWIM”
CORTIS, “REDRED”
KATSEYE, “PINKY UP”
LE SSERAFIM (feat. j-hope de BTS), “SPAGHETTI”
LISA, “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi”
Mejor Artista Country
Ella Langley, “Choosin’ Texas”
Kacey Musgraves, “Dry Spell”
Lainey Wilson, “Somewhere Over Laredo”
Luke Combs, “Back in the Saddle”
Shaboozey, “Cowgirl”
Stella Lefty, “Boston”
Tucker Wetmore, “Brunette”
Mejor Dirección
Ariana Grande, “hate that i made you love me”
Bruno Mars, “I Just Might”
GENER8ION, “STORM starring Yung Lean”
Madonna, “Confessions II - The Film”
Sabrina Carpenter, “House Tour”
Taylor Swift, “Opalite”
Mejor Dirección Artística
Charli xcx, “SS26”
Lady Gaga & Doechii, “RUNAWAY”
Madonna, “Confessions II - The Film”
PinkPantheress, “Stateside + Zara Larsson”
SOMBR, “My Body Isn’t Ready”
Taylor Swift, “The Fate of Ophelia”
Mejor Fotografía
A$AP Rocky, “PUNK ROCKY”
Ariana Grande, “hate that i made you love me”
LISA, “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi”
Madonna, “Confessions II - The Film”
Shaboozey, “Cowgirl”
Taylor Swift, “The Fate of Ophelia”
Mejor Montaje
Ariana Grande, “hate that i made you love me”
Bruno Mars, “I Just Might”
LISA, “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi”
Madonna, “Confessions II - The Film”
Sabrina Carpenter, “House Tour”
Taylor Swift, “The Fate of Ophelia”
Mejor Coreografía
GENER8ION, “STORM starring Yung Lean”
Harry Styles, “Dance No More”
KATSEYE, “PINKY UP”
Madonna, “Confessions II - The Film”
Tate McRae, “Nobody’s Girl”
Taylor Swift, “The Fate of Ophelia”
Mejores Efectos Visuales
Ariana Grande, “hate that i made you love me”
JISOO X ZAYN, “Eyes Closed”
Madonna, “Confessions II - The Film”
PinkPantheress, “Stateside + Zara Larsson”
RAYE ft. Hans Zimmer, “Click Clack Symphony”