Madonna encabeza las nominaciones de los VMAs 2026: conoce la lista completa

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Los MTV Video Music Awards VMAs 2026 ya tienen a sus grandes contendientes y, contra todo pronóstico, Madonna volvió a demostrar por qué continúa siendo una de las figuras más influyentes de la música.

‘La Reina del Pop’ encabeza la lista con 11 nominaciones, mientras Taylor Swift le sigue con 9. Ariana Grande y Sabrina Carpenter también destacan entre las artistas con mayor presencia en esta edición.

¿Cuándo y dónde ver los VMAs 2026?

La ceremonia se celebrará el domingo 27 de septiembre en el Peacock Theater de Los Ángeles, con transmisión desde las 07:30 de la noche (hora local) con transmisión por CBS y MTV, además de Paramount+.

Los fanáticos podrán votar en 13 categorías hasta el 25 de septiembre, mientras que la votación de Mejor Artista Revelación continuará durante la gala.

Lista completa de nominados

Video del año

Ariana Grande – Hate That I Made You Love Me

Bruno Mars – I Just Might

Gener8ion – Storm

Madonna – Confessions II (The Film)

Sabrina Carpenter – Tears

Taylor Swift – The Fate Of Ophelia

Artista del año

Ariana Grande

Bruno Mars

Madonna

Morgan Wallen

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

Canción del año

BTS – Swim

Ella Langley – Choosin’ Texas

Huntr/x – Golden

Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter – Bring Your Love

Olivia Dean – Man I Need

Raye – Where Is My Husband

Mejor baile en un video

Bebe Rexha and Faithless – New Religion

Harry Styles – Aperture

Lady Gaga and Doechii – Runway

Madonna – Confessions II (The Film)

PinkPantheress and Zara Larsson – Stateside

Slayyyter – Dance...

Tate McRae – Nobody’s Girl

Mejor Artista Revelación

Bella Kay

CORTIS

Magnus Ferrell

Malcolm Todd

Myles Smith

Sienna Spiro

Stella Lefty

Mejor Colaboración

Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T y Malice, “Chains & Whips”

French Montana x Max B, “Ever Since U Left Me”

Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter, “Bring Your Love”

PinkPantheress, “Stateside + Zara Larsson”

Shakira & Burna Boy, “Dai Dai”

Teyana Taylor & Lucky Daye, “Hard Part”

Mejor Artista Pop

Ariana Grande, “hate that i made you love me”

Charli xcx, “SS26”

LISA, “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi”

Olivia Rodrigo, “drop dead”

Sabrina Carpenter, “House Tour”

Tate McRae, “Nobody’s Girl”

Taylor Swift, “The Fate of Ophelia”

Mejor Artista Hip-Hop

Cardi B ft. Kehlani, “Safe”

Don Toliver, “E85”

Drake, “Janice STFU”

Megan Thee Stallion, “LOVER GIRL”

Travis Scott, “DUMBO”

Tyler, The Creator, “SUGAR ON MY TONGUE”

Mejor Artista R&B

Bruno Mars, “I Just Might”

Chris Brown, “It Depends/Obvious”

Dave & Tems, “Raindance”

Justin Bieber, “YUKON”

Kehlani, “Folded”

Mariah the Scientist & Kali Uchis, “Is It a Crime”

Mejor Artista Alternativo

Geese, “Taxes”

mgk & Fred Durst, “FIX UR FACE”

Noah Kahan, “The Great Divide”

Olivia Rodrigo, “the cure”

SOMBR, “Homewrecker”

Tame Impala, “Dracula”

twenty one pilots, “Drag Path”

Mejor Artista Dance

Bebe Rexha & Faithless, “New Religion”

Harry Styles, “Aperture”

Lady Gaga & Doechii, “RUNAWAY”

Madonna, “Confessions II - The Film”

PinkPantheress, “Stateside + Zara Larsson”

Slayyyter, “DANCE…”

Tate McRae, “Nobody’s Girl”

Mejor Artista Latino

Anitta con Shakira, “Choka Choka”

Bad Bunny, “NUEVAYoL”

Fuerza Regida, “TU SANCHO”

KAROL G, “Papasito”

Rosalía ft. Yahritza Y Su Esencia, “La Perla”

Ryan Castro, Kapo & GANGSTA, “LA VILLA”

Shakira & Burna Boy, “Dai Dai”

Mejor Artista K-Pop

BLACKPINK, “JUMP”

BTS, “SWIM”

CORTIS, “REDRED”

KATSEYE, “PINKY UP”

LE SSERAFIM (feat. j-hope de BTS), “SPAGHETTI”

LISA, “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi”

Mejor Artista Country

Ella Langley, “Choosin’ Texas”

Kacey Musgraves, “Dry Spell”

Lainey Wilson, “Somewhere Over Laredo”

Luke Combs, “Back in the Saddle”

Shaboozey, “Cowgirl”

Stella Lefty, “Boston”

Tucker Wetmore, “Brunette”

Mejor Dirección

Ariana Grande, “hate that i made you love me”

Bruno Mars, “I Just Might”

GENER8ION, “STORM starring Yung Lean”

Madonna, “Confessions II - The Film”

Sabrina Carpenter, “House Tour”

Taylor Swift, “Opalite”

Mejor Dirección Artística

Charli xcx, “SS26”

Lady Gaga & Doechii, “RUNAWAY”

Madonna, “Confessions II - The Film”

PinkPantheress, “Stateside + Zara Larsson”

SOMBR, “My Body Isn’t Ready”

Taylor Swift, “The Fate of Ophelia”

Mejor Fotografía

A$AP Rocky, “PUNK ROCKY”

Ariana Grande, “hate that i made you love me”

LISA, “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi”

Madonna, “Confessions II - The Film”

Shaboozey, “Cowgirl”

Taylor Swift, “The Fate of Ophelia”

Mejor Montaje

Ariana Grande, “hate that i made you love me”

Bruno Mars, “I Just Might”

LISA, “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi”

Madonna, “Confessions II - The Film”

Sabrina Carpenter, “House Tour”

Taylor Swift, “The Fate of Ophelia”

Mejor Coreografía

GENER8ION, “STORM starring Yung Lean”

Harry Styles, “Dance No More”

KATSEYE, “PINKY UP”

Madonna, “Confessions II - The Film”

Tate McRae, “Nobody’s Girl”

Taylor Swift, “The Fate of Ophelia”

Mejores Efectos Visuales

Ariana Grande, “hate that i made you love me”

JISOO X ZAYN, “Eyes Closed”

Madonna, “Confessions II - The Film”

PinkPantheress, “Stateside + Zara Larsson”

RAYE ft. Hans Zimmer, “Click Clack Symphony”