DET
78-57 (.578)
2
Alta 3rd 3 outs
3

KC
69-65 (.515)
Al regreso
Vinnie Pasquantino
Vinnie Pasquantino
Maikel Garcia
Maikel Garcia
Salvador Perez
Salvador Perez
Así defienden
R. Greene W. Pérez K. Carpenter S. Torkelson G. Torres Z. McKinstry J. Báez D. Dingler C. Paddack
Anotaciones
  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 C H E
0 2 0 - - - - - - 2 5 0
3 0 - - - - - - 3 5 0
Entradas DET KC
Mike Yastrzemski batea jonrón (15) con elevado entre los jardines derecho y central. 0 1
Maikel Garcia batea jonrón (14) con elevado entre los jardines izquierdo y central. Bobby Witt Jr. anota . 0 3
Kerry Carpenter pega sencillo con línea a jardinero derecho Mike Yastrzemski. Javier Báez anota Colt Keith anota Gleyber Torres a 3ra. 2 3
Bateadores VB-H CA HR CI AVG
C. Keith DH 2-1 1 0 0 .262
G. Torres 2B 2-1 0 0 0 .260
K. Carpenter RF 1-1 0 0 2 .263
R. Greene LF 2-1 0 0 0 .267
S. Torkelson 1B 0-0 0 0 0 .240
W. Pérez CF 2-0 0 0 0 .258
D. Dingler C 2-0 0 0 0 .270
Z. McKinstry 3B 1-0 0 0 0 .263
J. Báez SS 2-1 1 0 0 .263




Lanzadores IP CL H K NP-ST ERA
Chris Paddack 2.0 3 5 0 42-26 5.10
Bateadores VB-H CA HR CI AVG
M. Yastrzemski RF 2-2 1 1 1 .240
B. Witt Jr. SS 2-1 1 0 0 .298
V. Pasquantino 1B 1-0 0 0 0 .261
M. Garcia 3B 1-1 1 1 2 .298
S. Perez C 1-0 0 0 0 .245
A. Frazier DH 1-1 0 0 0 .272
J. India 2B 1-0 0 0 0 .234
M. Massey LF 1-0 0 0 0 .207
K. Isbel CF 1-0 0 0 0 .266




Lanzadores IP CL H K NP-ST ERA
Seth Lugo 3.0 2 5 5 71-41 4.03

Detroit
Kansas City
5 H 5
0 HR 2
5 TB 12
7 DEB 2

Detroit
Kansas City
0 K 5
26 ST 41
5 H 5
0 BB 4
Posiciones AL Central
JG JP PCT DIF RACHA
Tigers 78 57 .578 - L4
Royals 69 65 .515 8.5 W2
Guardians 66 66 .500 10.5 W2
Twins 60 73 .451 17.0 L1
White Sox 48 86 .358 29.5 L3
Probabilidad de ganar
63.5 %
3 parte alta
(B:0 S:0 O:2)

Detroit 2 - 3 Kansas City
Datos del encuentro
Estadio: Kauffman Stadium
Localidad: Kansas City, Missouri
El clima: Partly Cloudy, 81 ºF
Capacidad: 38.427
Árbitros:
Home Plate: Lance Barksdale
1era base: Ryan Wills
2da base: Edwin Jimenez
3era base: Will Little
