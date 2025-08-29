|1
|Entradas
|DET
|KC
|1º
|Mike Yastrzemski batea jonrón (15) con elevado entre los jardines derecho y central.
|0
|1
|1º
|Maikel Garcia batea jonrón (14) con elevado entre los jardines izquierdo y central. Bobby Witt Jr. anota .
|0
|3
|2º
|Kerry Carpenter pega sencillo con línea a jardinero derecho Mike Yastrzemski. Javier Báez anota Colt Keith anota Gleyber Torres a 3ra.
|2
|3
|Bateadores
|VB-H
|CA
|HR
|CI
|AVG
|C. Keith DH
|2-1
|1
|0
|0
|.262
|G. Torres 2B
|2-1
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|K. Carpenter RF
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|R. Greene LF
|2-1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|S. Torkelson 1B
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|W. Pérez CF
|2-0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|D. Dingler C
|2-0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Z. McKinstry 3B
|1-0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|J. Báez SS
|2-1
|1
|0
|0
|.263
|Lanzadores
|IP
|CL
|H
|K
|NP-ST
|ERA
|Chris Paddack
|2.0
|3
|5
|0
|42-26
|5.10
|Bateadores
|VB-H
|CA
|HR
|CI
|AVG
|M. Yastrzemski RF
|2-2
|1
|1
|1
|.240
|B. Witt Jr. SS
|2-1
|1
|0
|0
|.298
|V. Pasquantino 1B
|1-0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|M. Garcia 3B
|1-1
|1
|1
|2
|.298
|S. Perez C
|1-0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|A. Frazier DH
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|J. India 2B
|1-0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|M. Massey LF
|1-0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|K. Isbel CF
|1-0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Lanzadores
|IP
|CL
|H
|K
|NP-ST
|ERA
|Seth Lugo
|3.0
|2
|5
|5
|71-41
|4.03
|
Detroit
|
Kansas City
|5
|H
|5
|0
|HR
|2
|5
|TB
|12
|7
|DEB
|2
|
Detroit
|
Kansas City
|0
|K
|5
|26
|ST
|41
|5
|H
|5
|0
|BB
|4
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|C
|H
|E
|Tigers
|0
|2
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|5
|0
|Royals
|3
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|5
|0
