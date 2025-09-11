Play by Play

DET
84-62 (.575)
1
Alta 5th 2 outs
9

NYY
80-65 (.552)
Gleyber Torres

AL BATE

Gleyber Torres (2B)
2 - 1
Cam Schlittler

LANZA

Cam Schlittler
4.2 IP, 1 CL, 5 K, 70 NP
Bolas:
 
Strikes:
 
 
 
Outs:
 
en bases: 1B: Base vacía 2B: Parker Meadows 3B: Base vacía
1 2 3
3
Bola mala
Cutter 92.2 MPH.
Rotación:0RPM
2
Bola mala
Four-Seam Fastball 96.8 MPH.
Rotación:2.252RPM
1
Bola mala
Four-Seam Fastball 97.2 MPH.
Rotación:2.271RPM
Anotaciones
  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 C H E
0 1 0 0 - - - - 1 5 0
1 2 2 4 - - - - 9 11 0
Entradas DET NYY
Aaron Judge batea jonrón (45) con elevado por el jardín central. 0 1
Dillon Dingler pega sencillo con línea a jardinero derecho Aaron Judge. Wenceel Pérez anota Colt Keith a 2da. 1 1
Ben Rice pega doble (22) con línea a jardinero derecho Wenceel Pérez. Jazz Chisholm Jr. anota. 1 2
José Caballero pega sencillo con rodado a jardinero izquierdo Riley Greene. Ben Rice anota. 1 3
Aaron Judge batea jonrón (46) con elevado por el jardín central. 1 4
Giancarlo Stanton batea jonrón (20) con elevado por el jardín izquierdo. 1 5
Austin Slater pega sencillo con rodado a jardinero derecho Wenceel Pérez. Ben Rice anota José Caballero a 3ra. 1 6
Cody Bellinger pega sencillo con rodado a jardinero derecho Wenceel Pérez. José Caballero anota Austin Slater a 3ra. Aaron Judge a 2da. 1 7
Jazz Chisholm Jr. pega sencillo con línea a jardinero derecho Wenceel Pérez. Austin Slater anota Aaron Judge anota Cody Bellinger a 3ra. 1 9
Bateadores VB-H CA HR CI AVG
G. Torres 2B 2-1 0 0 0 .260
K. Carpenter DH 2-0 0 0 0 .254
R. Greene LF 2-0 0 0 0 .267
S. Torkelson 1B 2-0 0 0 0 .236
W. Pérez RF 2-1 1 0 0 .269
C. Keith 3B 2-1 0 0 0 .254
D. Dingler C 2-1 0 0 1 .281
P. Meadows CF 2-1 0 0 0 .229
J. Báez SS 2-0 0 0 0 .256




Lanzadores IP CL H K NP-ST ERA
Tyler Holton 1.0 2 2 2 23-13 4.00
Sawyer Gipson-Long 2.1 7 7 3 55-36 7.18
Bailey Horn 0.2 0 2 1 12-10 2.00
Bateadores VB-H CA HR CI AVG
A. Slater LF 3-1 1 0 1 .230
A. Judge RF 2-2 3 2 2 .322
C. Bellinger CF 3-1 0 0 1 .277
G. Stanton DH 3-1 1 1 1 .274
J. Chisholm Jr. 2B 3-2 1 0 2 .240
P. Goldschmidt 1B 3-0 0 0 0 .275
B. Rice C 2-2 2 0 1 .242
J. Caballero SS 2-2 1 0 1 .233
R. McMahon 3B 2-0 0 0 0 .219




Lanzadores IP CL H K NP-ST ERA
Cam Schlittler 4.2 1 5 5 70-48 3.13

Detroit
NY Yankees
5 H 11
0 HR 3
6 TB 22
2 DEB 3

Detroit
NY Yankees
6 K 5
59 ST 48
11 H 5
0 BB 0
Posiciones AL Central
JG JP PCT DIF RACHA
Tigers 84 62 .575 - W2
Guardians 74 71 .510 9.5 L1
Royals 74 72 .507 10.0 W1
Twins 64 82 .438 20.0 L2
White Sox 57 90 .388 27.5 W2
Posiciones AL East
JG JP PCT DIF RACHA
Blue Jays 84 62 .575 - W1
Yankees 80 65 .552 3.5 L2
Red Sox 81 66 .551 3.5 L1
Rays 72 74 .493 12.0 L2
Orioles 69 77 .473 15.0 W3
Probabilidad de ganar
99.2 %
5 parte alta
(B:2 S:0 O:2)

Detroit 1 - 9 NY Yankees
Datos del encuentro
Estadio: Yankee Stadium
Localidad: Bronx, New York
El clima: Clear, 75 ºF
Capacidad: 47.309
Árbitros:
Home Plate: Andy Fletcher
1era base: Malachi Moore
2da base: Austin Jones
3era base: Jansen Visconti
