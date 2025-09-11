|1
|Entradas
|DET
|NYY
|1º
|Aaron Judge batea jonrón (45) con elevado por el jardín central.
|0
|1
|2º
|Dillon Dingler pega sencillo con línea a jardinero derecho Aaron Judge. Wenceel Pérez anota Colt Keith a 2da.
|1
|1
|2º
|Ben Rice pega doble (22) con línea a jardinero derecho Wenceel Pérez. Jazz Chisholm Jr. anota.
|1
|2
|2º
|José Caballero pega sencillo con rodado a jardinero izquierdo Riley Greene. Ben Rice anota.
|1
|3
|3º
|Aaron Judge batea jonrón (46) con elevado por el jardín central.
|1
|4
|3º
|Giancarlo Stanton batea jonrón (20) con elevado por el jardín izquierdo.
|1
|5
|4º
|Austin Slater pega sencillo con rodado a jardinero derecho Wenceel Pérez. Ben Rice anota José Caballero a 3ra.
|1
|6
|4º
|Cody Bellinger pega sencillo con rodado a jardinero derecho Wenceel Pérez. José Caballero anota Austin Slater a 3ra. Aaron Judge a 2da.
|1
|7
|4º
|Jazz Chisholm Jr. pega sencillo con línea a jardinero derecho Wenceel Pérez. Austin Slater anota Aaron Judge anota Cody Bellinger a 3ra.
|1
|9
|Bateadores
|VB-H
|CA
|HR
|CI
|AVG
|G. Torres 2B
|2-1
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|K. Carpenter DH
|2-0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|R. Greene LF
|2-0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|S. Torkelson 1B
|2-0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|W. Pérez RF
|2-1
|1
|0
|0
|.269
|C. Keith 3B
|2-1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|D. Dingler C
|2-1
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|P. Meadows CF
|2-1
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|J. Báez SS
|2-0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Lanzadores
|IP
|CL
|H
|K
|NP-ST
|ERA
|Tyler Holton
|1.0
|2
|2
|2
|23-13
|4.00
|Sawyer Gipson-Long
|2.1
|7
|7
|3
|55-36
|7.18
|Bailey Horn
|0.2
|0
|2
|1
|12-10
|2.00
|Bateadores
|VB-H
|CA
|HR
|CI
|AVG
|A. Slater LF
|3-1
|1
|0
|1
|.230
|A. Judge RF
|2-2
|3
|2
|2
|.322
|C. Bellinger CF
|3-1
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|G. Stanton DH
|3-1
|1
|1
|1
|.274
|J. Chisholm Jr. 2B
|3-2
|1
|0
|2
|.240
|P. Goldschmidt 1B
|3-0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|B. Rice C
|2-2
|2
|0
|1
|.242
|J. Caballero SS
|2-2
|1
|0
|1
|.233
|R. McMahon 3B
|2-0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Lanzadores
|IP
|CL
|H
|K
|NP-ST
|ERA
|Cam Schlittler
|4.2
|1
|5
|5
|70-48
|3.13
|
Detroit
|
NY Yankees
|5
|H
|11
|0
|HR
|3
|6
|TB
|22
|2
|DEB
|3
|
Detroit
|
NY Yankees
|6
|K
|5
|59
|ST
|48
|11
|H
|5
|0
|BB
|0
|Entradas
|DET
|NYY
|baja
|1º
|Aaron Judge batea jonrón (45) con elevado por el jardín central.
|0
|1
|alta
|2º
|Dillon Dingler pega sencillo con línea a jardinero derecho Aaron Judge. Wenceel Pérez anota Colt Keith a 2da.
|1
|1
|baja
|2º
|Ben Rice pega doble (22) con línea a jardinero derecho Wenceel Pérez. Jazz Chisholm Jr. anota.
|1
|2
|baja
|2º
|José Caballero pega sencillo con rodado a jardinero izquierdo Riley Greene. Ben Rice anota.
|1
|3
|baja
|3º
|Aaron Judge batea jonrón (46) con elevado por el jardín central.
|1
|4
|baja
|3º
|Giancarlo Stanton batea jonrón (20) con elevado por el jardín izquierdo.
|1
|5
|baja
|4º
|Austin Slater pega sencillo con rodado a jardinero derecho Wenceel Pérez. Ben Rice anota José Caballero a 3ra.
|1
|6
|baja
|4º
|Cody Bellinger pega sencillo con rodado a jardinero derecho Wenceel Pérez. José Caballero anota Austin Slater a 3ra. Aaron Judge a 2da.
|1
|7
|baja
|4º
|Jazz Chisholm Jr. pega sencillo con línea a jardinero derecho Wenceel Pérez. Austin Slater anota Aaron Judge anota Cody Bellinger a 3ra.
|1
|9
Ver más