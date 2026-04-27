Mundial de Sóftbol

Juegos de Venezuela en el Mundial de Sóftbol para esta semana

Vive toda la emoción del sóftbol internacional con la transmisión exclusiva del Mundial de Sóftbol Sub-23 2026 por Meridiano Televisión

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Meridiano

Lunes, 27 de abril de 2026 a las 12:02 pm
Juegos de Venezuela en el Mundial de Sóftbol para esta semana
Venezuela brilla en el Mundial de Sóftbol / FOTO: Cortesía
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Por Andrea Matos Viveiros

Disfruta cada jugada, cada lanzamiento y cada momento decisivo GRATIS por Meridiano Televisión en señal abierta, o a través de streaming en meridiano.net/meridianotv.

Sigue a Venezuela en su camino dentro del torneo con estos emocionantes encuentros: 

  • LUNES 27 DE ABRIL AUSTRALIA VS VENEZUELA / INICIO 3:00 P.M.

  • MARTES 28 DE ABRIL VENEZUELA VS MÉXICO / INICIO 5:00 P.M. – SÓLO VÍA STREAMING POR MERIDIANO.NET

  • MIÉRCOLES 29 DE ABRIL VENEZUELA VS CANADÁ / INICIO 8:00 P.M. – SÓLO VÍA STREAMING POR MERIDIANO.NET

Apoya a tu selección y vive el talento emergente del sóftbol mundial. ¡La cita es con Meridiano Televisión, el canal de los especialistas en deportes!

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