MLB: Miguel Cabrera lidera el roster de 40 de los Tigres de Detroit para la temporada 2023

Frederlin Castro
Los Tigres están llenando de profundidad su roster con peloteros de calidad residentes de Triple A mientras mantienen la flexibilidad de la lista de 40 jugadores.
The Detroit Tigers have signed Andrew Knapp to a minor league contract. The catcher has a .271 batting average along with 43 home runs throughout his time in the minors. Congratulations Andrew! pic.twitter.com/xHcQwyZpxw— Milb Central (@milb_central) January 3, 2023
29th best front office going into the 2023 season, is the Detroit Tigers. Who? Scott Harris, since September of 2022. Has to be better than Al Avila & his 7yrs while in charge, but Detroit saw a 96 L season in ’22. Detroit is VERY right to target Scott Harris #MLB #DetroitTigers— Ray Juray III (@rjuray3) January 3, 2023
Los Tigres han hecho sólo dos adquisiciones importantes este invierno, la firma de lanzadores Matthew Boyd y Michael Lorenzen. Una de las peores ofensivas del béisbol ha permanecido, hasta ahora, prácticamente intacta.
LISTA DE 40 JUGADORES DE LOS TIGERS (40)
Lanzadores zurdos (6): Tyler Alexander, Matthew Boyd, Eduardo Rodríguez, Tarik Skubal, Gregory Soto, Joey Wentz.
Lanzadores diestros (15): Beau Brieske, José Cisnero, Mason Englert, Alex Faedo, Jason Foley, Rony García, Garrett Hill, Alex Lange, Michael Lorenzen, Matt Manning, Casey Mize, Reese Olson, Spencer Turnbull, Will Vest, Brendan White.
Receptores (3): Mario Feliciano, Eric Haase, Jake Rogers.
Infielders (11): Javier Báez, Miguel Cabrera, Kody Clemens, Andy Ibáñez, Ryan Kreidler, Andre Lipcius, Tyler Nevin, Wenceel Perez, Jonathan Schoop, Zack Short, Spencer Torkelson.
Jardineros (5): Akil Baddoo, Kerry Carpenter, Riley Greene, Austin Meadows, Parker Meadows.