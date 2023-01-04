Portada del dirario Meridiano
Martes 03 de Enero de 2023

Beisbol Grandes Ligas

Cabrera jugará su última temporada de Grandes Ligas con los Tigres de Detroit / Foto Mass Live
beisbol grandes ligas

MLB: Miguel Cabrera lidera el roster de 40 de los Tigres de Detroit para la temporada 2023

Frederlin Castro 04/01/2023 8:00 am




Frederlin Castro

Los Tigres están llenando de profundidad su roster con peloteros de calidad residentes de Triple A mientras mantienen la flexibilidad de la lista de 40 jugadores.

Los Tigres han hecho sólo dos adquisiciones importantes este invierno, la firma de lanzadores Matthew Boyd y Michael Lorenzen. Una de las peores ofensivas del béisbol ha permanecido, hasta ahora, prácticamente intacta.

LISTA DE 40 JUGADORES DE LOS TIGERS (40)

Lanzadores zurdos (6): Tyler Alexander, Matthew Boyd, Eduardo Rodríguez, Tarik Skubal, Gregory Soto, Joey Wentz.

Lanzadores diestros (15): Beau Brieske, José Cisnero, Mason Englert, Alex Faedo, Jason Foley, Rony García, Garrett Hill, Alex Lange, Michael Lorenzen, Matt Manning, Casey Mize, Reese Olson, Spencer Turnbull, Will Vest, Brendan White.

Receptores (3): Mario Feliciano, Eric Haase, Jake Rogers.

Infielders (11): Javier Báez, Miguel Cabrera, Kody Clemens, Andy Ibáñez, Ryan Kreidler, Andre Lipcius, Tyler Nevin, Wenceel Perez, Jonathan Schoop, Zack Short, Spencer Torkelson.

Jardineros (5): Akil Baddoo, Kerry Carpenter, Riley Greene, Austin Meadows, Parker Meadows.

