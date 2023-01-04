MLB: Miguel Cabrera lidera el roster de 40 de los Tigres de Detroit para la temporada 2023

Frederlin Castro

Los Tigres están llenando de profundidad su roster con peloteros de calidad residentes de Triple A mientras mantienen la flexibilidad de la lista de 40 jugadores.

The Detroit Tigers have signed Andrew Knapp to a minor league contract. The catcher has a .271 batting average along with 43 home runs throughout his time in the minors. Congratulations Andrew! pic.twitter.com/xHcQwyZpxw

29th best front office going into the 2023 season, is the Detroit Tigers. Who? Scott Harris, since September of 2022. Has to be better than Al Avila & his 7yrs while in charge, but Detroit saw a 96 L season in ’22. Detroit is VERY right to target Scott Harris #MLB #DetroitTigers